Chargers make Forrest Lamp highest NFL Draft pick in WKU history

The Los Angeles Chargers chose Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp with the sixth pick of the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Lamp had been projected as a first round-pick Thursday night, but had to wait a day when only two offensive linemen were chosen on Day 1, and none until pick 20.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Lamp told Chargers.com about being selected. “It was obviously stressful yesterday and a little bit stressful today, but we had a really good feeling about the Chargers. When they gave me the call, it was obviously a life-changing moment and I couldn’t be happier.”

Lamp, at 38th overall, was still Western Kentucky’s highest draft pick ever. That distinction had previously been held by cornerback Joseph Jefferson, who was selected No. 74 overall in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2002.

“The Chargers just got one of the biggest steals of the draft in guard Forrest Lamp,” ESPN’s Todd McShay tweeted. “We had him ranked as the No. 16 overall player and the No. 1 offensive lineman, and he fell to the 38th pick. He dominated against Alabama this season. Fills a big need for the Chargers.”

The All-American Lamp started 51 of a possible 53 games during his WKU career, missing two last season because of a knee injury, the Daily News of Bowling Green reported. Nearly all of those starts came at the high-pressure position of left tackle.

In the passing game, Lamp didn’t allow a sack in his final two seasons at WKU. In the rushing game, he helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rushers in each of his four seasons.

Lamp’s teams went 39-14 during his four seasons at Western. During that time, the Hilltoppers won the 2015 and 2016 Conference USA championships and notched three straight bowl victories.

“I hope I can come in there and be a part of the team quick,” Lamp said. “We have a lot of weapons down at Western Kentucky, and a lot of my good teammates are great playmakers. I’m excited to get in there and build that friendship and bond. Hopefully we can do the same thing I did at Western.”

With the 38th overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp. #FightForLA pic.twitter.com/4hYbt8nP4x — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 28, 2017