Titans draft Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor in third round

The Tennessee Titans drafted Western Kentucky wide receiver Taywan Taylor in the third round on Friday night.

Taylor, who starred in high school at Pleasure Ridge Park before playing at WKU, was the 72nd overall pick and was the second Hilltopper selected. Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp was a second-round choice by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans made a trade with the New England Patriots, moving up 11 spots, to select Taylor.

“I’ve got family in Nashville. I just can’t put it into words. I’m just so happy to be close to home, able to play in front of my family and friends,” Taylor said, according to ESPN’s Paul Kuharsky.

Taylor finished his senior season with a record 98 receptions for a school-record 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns, tying his own record for touchdown catches in a season.

Taylor posted nine games with 100 yards receiving, second-most nationally, while his 11 games of catching at least one touchdown pass led the nation.

Taylor’s 1,730 receiving yards ranked No. 3 nationally and his 98 receptions were fifth.

His 17.6 yards per catch average was the highest in the nation among receivers with at least 75 catches and his 978 yards on deep passes also led the nation.

The Titans headed into the NFL Draft needing to find more offensive help for quarterback Marcus Mariota. They used their first pick, at No. 5 overall, on Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis on Thursday night.

With the 72nd overall pick in the #NFLDraft, the #Titans select wide receiver Taywan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/3lqp4uyeUV — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 29, 2017