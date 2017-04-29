Complete list of NFL Draft picks and trades through first three rounds

2017 NFL Draft
At Philadelphia
(x-compensatory selection)
Thursday, April 27
First Round
1. Cleveland, Myles Garrett, de, Texas A&M.
2. Chicago (from San Francisco), Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina.
3. San Francisco (from Chicago), Solomon Thomas, de, Stanford.
4. Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette, rb, LSU.
5. Tennessee (from LA Rams), Corey Davis, wr, Western Michigan.
6. New York Jets, Jamal Adams, db, LSU.
7. Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Williams, wr, Clemson.
8. Carolina, Christian McCaffrey, rb, Stanford.
9. Cincinnati, John Ross, wr, Washington.
10. Kansas City (from Buffalo), Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech.
11. New Orleans, Marshon Lattimore, db, Ohio State.
12. Houston (from Philadelphia through Cleveland), Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson.
13. Arizona, Haason Reddick, lb, Temple.
14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota), Derek Barnett, de, Tennessee.
15. Indianapolis, Malik Hooker, s, Ohio State.
16. Baltimore, Marlon Humphrey, db, Alabama.
17. Washington, Jonathan Allen, de, Alabama.
18. Tennessee, Adoree’ Jackson, db, Southern Cal.
19. Tampa Bay, O.J. Howard, te, Alabama.
20. Denver, Garett Bolles, ot, Utah.
21. Detroit, Jarrad Davis, lb, Florida.
22. Miami, Charles Harris, de, Missouri.
23. New York Giants, Evan Engram, te, Mississippi.
24. Oakland, Gareon Conley, cb, Ohio State.
25. Cleveland (from Houston), Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan.
26. Atlanta (from Seattle), Takkarist McKinley, de, UCLA.
27. Buffalo (from Kansas City), Tre’Davious White, db, LSU.
28. Dallas, Taco Charlton, de, Michigan.
29. Cleveland (from Green Bay), David Njoku, te, Miami.
30. Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt, lb, Wisconsin.
31. San Francisco (from Atlanta through Seattle), Reuben Foster, lb, UCLA.
32. New Orleans (from New England), Ryan Ramczyk, ot, Wisconsin.
Friday, April 28
Second Round
33. Green Bay (from Cleveland), Kenny King, db, Washington.
34. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Seattle), Cam Robinson, ot, Alabama.
35. Seattle (from Jacksonville), Malik McDowell, dt, Michigan State.
36. Arizona (from Chicago), Budda Baker, s, Washington.
37. Buffalo (from LA Rams), Zay Jones, wr, East Carolina.
38. Los Angeles Chargers, Forrest Lamp, g, Western Kentucky.
39. New York Jets, Marcus Maye, s, Florida.
40. Carolina, Curtis Samuel, rb, Ohio State.
41. Minnesota (from Cincinnati), Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State.
42. New Orleans, Marcus Williams, s, Utah.
43. Philadelphia, Sidney Jones, cb, Washington.
44. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo), Gerald Everett, te, South Alabama.
45. Chicago (from Arizona), Adam Shaheen, te, Ashland.
46. Indianapolis, Quincy Wilson, cb, Florida.
47. Baltimore, Tyus Bowser, lb, Houston.
48. Cincinnati (from Minnesota), Joe Mixon, rb, Oklahoma.
49. Washington, Ryan Anderson, lb, Alabama.
50. Tampa Bay, Justin Evans, s, Texas A&M.
51. Denver, DeMarcus Walker, de, Florida State.
52. Cleveland (from Tennessee), DeShone Kizer, qb, Notre Dame.
53. Detroit, Jalen Tabor, cb, Florida.
54. Miami, Raekwon McMillan, lb, Ohio State.
55. New York Giants, Dalvin Tomlinson, dt, Alabama.
56. Oakland, Obi Melifonwu, s, UConn.
57. Houston, Zach Cunningham, lb, Vanderbilt.
58. Seattle, Ethan Pocic, c, LSU.
59. Kansas City, Tanoh Kpassagnon, de, Villanova.
60. Dallas, Chidobe Awuzie, cb, Colorado.
61. Green Bay, Josh Jones, s, NC State.
62. Pittsburgh, JuJu Smith-Schuster, wr, Southern Cal.
63. Buffalo (from Atlanta), Dion Dawkins, g, Temple.
64. Carolina (from New England), Taylor Moton, g, Western Michigan.
Third Round
65. Cleveland, Larry Ogunjobi, dt, Charlotte.
66. San Francisco, Ahkello Witherspoon, cb, Colorado.
67. New Orleans (from Chicago through San Francisco), Alvin Kamara, rb, Tennessee.
68. Jacksonville, Dawuane Smoot, de, Illinois.
69. Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, wr, Eastern Washington.
70. Minnesota (from NY Jets), Pat Elflein, c, Ohio State.
71. Los Angeles Chargers, Dan Feeney, g, Indiana.
72. Tennessee (from Carolina through New England), Taywan Taylor, wr, Western Kentucky.
73. Cincinnati, Jordan Willis, lb, Kansas State.
74. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Chris Wormley, de, Michigan.
75. Atlanta (from Buffalo), Duke Riley, lb, LSU.
76. New Orleans, Alex Anzalone, lb, Florida.
77. Carolina (from Arizona), Daeshon Hall, de, Texas A&M.
78. Baltimore, Tim Williams, lb, Alabama.
79. New York Jets (from Minnesota), ArDarius Stewart, wr, Alabama.
80. Indianapolis, Tarell Basham, de, Ohio.
81. Washington, Fabian Noreau, cb, UCLA.
82. Denver, Carlos Henderson, wr, Louisiana Tech.
83. New England (from Tennessee), Derek Rivers, de, Youngstown State.
84. Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin, wr, Penn State.
85. New England (from Detroit), Antonio Garcia, ot, Troy.
86. Kansas City (from Miami through Minnesota), Kareem Hunt, rb, Toledo.
87. New York Giants, Davis Webb, qb, California.
88. Oakland, Eddie Vanderdoes, dt, UCLA.
89. Houston, D’Onta Foreman, rb, Texas.
90. Seattle, Shaquill Griffin, db, UCF.
91. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City through Buffalo), John Johnson, s, Boston College.
92. Dallas, Jourdan Lewis, cb, Michigan.
93. Green Bay, Montravius Adams, dt, Auburn.
94. Pittsburgh, Cameron Sutton, cb, Tennesee.
95. Seattle (from Atlanta), Delano Hill, s, Michigan.
96. Detroit (from New England), Kenny Golladay, wr, Northern Illinois.
97. x-Miami, Cordrea Tankersley, cb, Clemson.
98. x-Arizona (from Carolina), Chad Williams, wr, Grambling State.
99. x-Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Rasul Douglas, cb, West Virginia.
100. x-Tennessee (from LA Rams), Jonnu Smith, te, FIU.
101. x-Denver, Brendan Langley, cb, Lamar.
102. x-Seattle, Nazir Jones, dt, North Carolina.
103. x-New Orleans (from Cleveland through New England), Trey Hendrickson, lb, FAU.
104. x-San Francisco (from Kansas City through Minnesota), C.J. Beathard, qb, Iowa.
105. x-Pittsburgh, James Conner, rb, Pittsburgh.
106. x-Seattle, Amara Darboh, wr, Michigan.
107. x-Tampa Bay (from New York Jets), Kendell Beckwith, lb, LSU.
2017 NFL Draft trades
Thursday, April 27
1. San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 2) to Chicago for the Bears’ first- (No. 3), third- (No. 67), fourth-round (No. 111) picks and the 2018 third-round pick. Chicago selected Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina. San Francisco selected Solomon Thomas, dl, Stanford, traded (No. 67) to New Orleans and (No. 111) to Seattle.
2. Buffalo traded its first-round (No. 10) pick to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first- (No. 27), third-round (No. 91) picks and a 2018 first-round pick. Kansas City selected Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech. Buffalo selected Tre’Davious White, db, LSU and John Johnson, s, Boston College.
3. Cleveland traded its first- (No. 12) and to Houston for the Texans’ first-round (No. 25) pick and the 2018 first-round pick. Houston selected Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson. Cleveland selected Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan.
4. Seattle traded its first-round (No. 26) pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ first- (No. 31), third- (No. 95) and seventh-round (No. 249) picks. Atlanta selected Takkarist McKinley, de, UCLA. Seattle traded (No. 31) to San Francisco, selected Delano Hill, s, Michigan and (No. 249).
5. Green Bay traded its first- (No. 29) pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ second- (No. 33) and fourth-round (No. 108) picks. Cleveland selected David Njoku, te, Miami. Green Bay selected Kenny King, db, Washington and (No. 108).
6. Seattle traded its first- (No. 31) pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ second- (No. 34) and fourth-round (No. 111) picks. San Francisco selected Reuben Foster, lb, UCLA. Seattle traded (No. 34) to Jacksonville and selected (No. 111).
Friday, April 28
7. Seattle traded its second- (No. 34) to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ second- (No. 35) and sixth-round (No. 187) picks. Jacksonville selected Cam Robinson, ot, Alabama. Seattle selected Malik McDowell, dl, Michigan State and (No. 187).
8. Chicago traded its second- (No. 36) and seventh-round (No. 221) pick to Arizona for the Cardinals’ second- (No. 45), fourth- (No. 119) and sixth-round (No. 177) picks and a 2018 fourth-round pick. Arizona Budda Baker, s, Washington, (No. 119) and (No. 197). Chicago selected Adam Shaheen, te, Ashland and (No. 221).
9. Los Angeles Rams traded its second- (No. 37) and fifth-round (No. 149) picks to Buffalo for the Bills’ second- (No. 44) and third-round (No. 91) picks. Buffalo selected Zay Jones, wr, East Carolina and (No. 149). Los Angeles selected Gerald Everett, te, South Alabama and John Johnson, s, Boston College.
10. Cincinnati traded its second- (No. 41) pick to Minnesota for the Vikings’ second- (No. 48) and fourth-round (No. 128) picks. Minnesota selected Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State. Cincinnati selected Joe Mixon, rb, Oklahoma and (No. 128).
11. Atlanta traded its second- (No. 63) pick to to Buffalo for the Bills’ third- (No. 75) and fifth-round (No. 149 and No. 156) picks. Buffalo selected Dion Dawkins, g, Temple. Atlanta selected Duke Riley, lb, LSU and (No. 149 and No. 156).
12. San Francisco traded its third- (No. 67) pick to New Orleans for the Saints’ seventh-round (No. 229) and a 2018 second-round pick. New Orleans selected Alvin Kamara, rb, Tennessee. San Francisco selected (No. 229).
13. New York Jets traded its third- (No. 70) to Minnesota for the Vikings’ third- (No. 79) and fifth-round (No. 160) picks. Minnesota selected Pat Elflein, c, Ohio State. New York selected ArDarius Stewart, wr, Alabama and (No. 160).
14. New England traded its third- (No. 72) and seventh-round (No. 200) picks to Tennessee for the Titans’ third- (No. 83) and fourth-round (No. 124) picks. Tennessee selected Taywan Taylor, wr, Western Kentucky and (No. 200). New England selected Derek Rivers, de, Youngstown State and traded (No. 124) to Detroit.
15. Arizona traded its third- (No. 77) pick to Carolina for the Panthers’ third- (No. 98) and fourth-round (No. 115) picks. Carolina selected Daeshon Hall, de, Texas A&M. Arizona selected Chad Williams, wr, Grambling State and (No. 115).
16. Detroit traded its third- (No. 85) to New England for the Patriots’ third- (No. 96) and fourth-round (No. 124) picks. New England selected Antonio Garcia, ot, Troy. Detroit selected Kenny Golladay, wr, Northern Illinois and (No. 124).
17. Minnesota traded its third- (No. 86) pick to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ third- (No. 104), fourth- (No. 132) and seventh-round (No. 245) picks. Kansas City selected Kareem Hunt, rb, Toledo. Minnesota traded (No. 104) to San Fracnsico and selected (No. 132) and (No. 245).
18. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 104) pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ fourth- (No. 109) and seventh-round (No. 219) picks. San Francisco selected C.J. Beathard, qb, Iowa. Kansas City selected (No. 109) and (No. 219).
19. New York Jets traded its third-round (No. 107) pick to Tampa Bay for the Bucs’ fourth- (No. 125) and sixth-round (No. 204) picks. Tampa Bay selected Kendell Beckwith, lb, LSU. New York selected (No. 125) and (No. 204).
