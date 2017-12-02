George Diaz: Reggie Williams, Sam Wyche blood brothers in pain, perseverance and tale of survival

Reggie Williams and Sam Wyche stood side-by-side last weekend, a picture-perfect snapshot for a narrative of persistence and pain and fateful intervention.
They should have been ghosts in the chilly wind in Cincinnati, honored in a moment of silence. Close your eyes and remember their days as Kings in the Queen City of Cincinnati.
Williams, a standout linebacker, made two Super Bowl runs. Wyche – the wacky contrarian who once endeared himself forevermore by screaming "You don't live in Cleveland! You live in Cincinnati!" to Bengals fans – orchestrated the second one for Williams as head coach during the 1988-89 season.
Yet, here they were: Williams in short sleeves to honor the infamous "Freezer Bowl" AFC Championship game of 1981, and Wyche wearing a No. 50 jersey, marking their territory as "Legends" in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
Dead Men Walking.
Doctors once told Wyche that he had a few days to live because of congestive heart failure. Williams once suffered a tear and a rupture in his aorta, the rumblings of a stroke, and needed emergency surgery within 24 hours or face a 90 percent chance of dying.
Try charting those odds in the history of great NFL comebacks.
"It was wonderful to share chest scars together," Williams said. "His incision was glued. I have railroad tracks. His is nice and clean."
Different roads brought each man to Florida after their days in Cincinnati. Williams came here in 1993 to eventually become the visionary point man for Disney's Wide World of Sports complex. Wyche popped up in Tampa in 1992, making a forgettable four-year run (23-41) as coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Wyche was combative, combustible and contrarian, running two-minute offenses in the days of grind-it-out huddles. Williams, a graduate of Dartmouth, was cerebral. A perfect pair for the football ages, each with a remarkable story after football.
Wyche received a heart transplant on Sept. 13, 2016, only days after his doctor told him in the hospital: "Our plan is that this afternoon or maybe we'll wait until the morning, but we are going to send hospice to make you comfortable for whatever time is necessary." A heart that became available saved his life.
Williams had the cardiac episode/stroke in October 2014 while living in Orlando, in the throes of another daunting health challenge. This one involved his legs.
The demands of professional football have cut him down physically. His right leg is three inches shorter than his left, a permanent marker of 24 surgeries, three right-knee replacements, another on his left, and multiple knee and bone infections.
Williams' goal had always been to run again before the heart attack intervened. Williams isn't obsessed with the #RunReggieRun hashtag anymore. The fact that he is still standing alongside his old coach is remarkable onto itself.
"Sam does it with a great attitude and a sense of humor," Williams said. "Part of how I dealt with adversity was really in the poetic justification of Invictus. I've tried to live Invictus since I learned it as a freshman at Dartmouth College.
"When I had my stroke, I could not speak because that was part of the brain that was impacted. I couldn't say my son's name or remember my telephone number. But I was able to reach memory and recite Invictus. And it broke through all my mental anguish."
Williams recited again it last Saturday night during a gathering of those Legends.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Perhaps it's not as poetic as "You don't live in Cleveland," but each are important words in the context of Cincinnati football history, and two living legends who should be ghosts.
