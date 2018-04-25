Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick when the 2018 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night. Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the top candidates to become the Browns' selection.
Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick when the 2018 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night. Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the top candidates to become the Browns' selection. Ralph Freso AP
Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick when the 2018 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night. Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the top candidates to become the Browns' selection. Ralph Freso AP

Football

NFL teams rarely get No. 1 overall draft choice. See how each franchise has used its top picks.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

April 25, 2018 10:15 AM

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Arlington, Texas. This year marks the fifth time the Browns will be making the top selection in the draft.

Since the No. 1 pick goes to the NFL's worst team from the previous season — unless that team trades the pick to another franchise — it's no high honor to be the team on the clock first.

Which franchise has made the most No. 1 overall selections in the history of the NFL and AFL drafts? That dishonor goes to the Rams and Colts, which have made seven each.

Four franchises have never accessed the No. 1 overall pick: The Ravens, Broncos, Jaguars and Seahawks.

Here's a look at the players chosen by each NFL franchise when it's had the rare opportunity to select No. 1 overall (The list also includes No. 1 AFL Draft picks during years that league existed):

Atlanta Falcons

2001: Michael Vick, QB, Virginia Tech

1988: Aundray Bruce, LB, Auburn

1975: Steve Bartkowski, QB, California

1966: Tommy Nobis, LB, Texas

Arizona Cardinals

1958: King Hill, QB, Rice-x

1945: Charley Trippi, HB, Notre Dame-x

1940: George Cafego, HB, Tennessee-x

1939: Ki Aldrich, C, TCU-x

x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Chicago Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 4:

1997: Peter Boulware, LB, Florida State

1996: Jonathan Ogden, OT, UCLA

Buffalo Bills

1985: Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech

1979: Tom Cousineau, LB, Ohio State

1972: Walt Patulski, DT, Notre Dame

1969: O.J. Simpson, RB, Southern California

Carolina Panthers

2011: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

NewtonHL.jpg
Quarterback Cam Newton is the only No. 1 overall pick in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
AP

Chicago Bears

1947: Bob Fenimore, HB, Oklahoma State

1941: Tom Harmon, HB, Michigan

Cincinnati Bengals

2003: Carson Palmer, QB, Southern California

1995: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State

1994: Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State

Cleveland Browns

2017: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2000: Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State

1999: Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky

1954: Bobby Garrett, QB, Stanford

Dallas Cowboys

1991: Russell Maryland, DT, Miami (Fla.)

1989: Troy Aikman, QB, UCLA

1974: Ed "Too Tall" Jones, DE, Tennessee State

Denver Broncos

1961: Bob Gaiters, HB, New Mexico State-x

x-The Broncos have never picked No. 1 overall since joining the NFL. This selection was made with the No. 1 pick in the AFL Draft.

StaffordHL.jpg
Matthew Stafford is one of 33 quarterbacks selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
AP

Detroit Lions

2009: Matthew Stafford, QB, Georgia

1980: Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma

1950: Leon Hart, E, Notre Dame

1943: Frank Sinkwich, HB, Georgia

Green Bay Packers

1959: Randy Duncan, QB, Iowa

1957: Paul Hornung, RB, Notre Dame

Houston Texans

2014: Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina

2006: Mario Williams, DE, North Carolina State

2002: David Carr, QB, Fresno State

Indianapolis Colts

2012: Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford

1998: Peyton Manning, QB, Tennessee

1992: Steve Emtman, DT, Washington

1990: Jeff George, QB, Illinois

1983: John Elway, QB, Stanford-x

1967: Bubba Smith, DE, Michigan State-x

1955: George Shaw, QB, Oregon-x

x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Baltimore Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 2:

2013: Luke Joeckel, OT, Texas A&M

1996: Kevin Hardy, LB, Illinois

1995: Tony Boselli, OT, Southern California

Kansas City Chiefs

2013: Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan

1963: Buck Buchanan, DT, Grambling-x

x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft

Los Angeles Chargers

2004: Eli Manning, QB, Mississippi

EliManning.jpg
Eli Manning was the No. 1 overall selection by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2004. The Chargers traded Manning to the New York GIants after Manning refused to play in San Diego.
AP

Los Angeles Rams

2016: Jared Goff, QB, California

2010: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma-x

1997: Orlando Pace, OT, Ohio State-x

1963: Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State

1960: Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1952: Bill Wade, QB, Vanderbilt

1938: Corbett Davis, FB, Indiana-y

x-Selection made when franchise was known as the St. Louis Rams

y-Selection made when franchise was known as the Cleveland Rams

Miami Dolphins

2008: Jake Long, OT, Michigan

1966: Jim Grabowski, RB, Illinois-x

x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings

1968: Ron Yary, OT, Southern California

1961: Tommy Mason, RB, Tulane

New England Patriots

1993: Drew Bledsoe, QB, Washington State

1984: Irving Fryar, WR, Nebraska

1982: Kenneth Sims, DT, Texas

1971: Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford

1964: Jack Concannon, QB, Boston College-x

x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Boston Patriots

New Orleans Saints

1981: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

New York Giants

1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB, Auburn

1951: Kyle Rote, QB, SMU

New York Jets

1996: Keyshawn Johnson, QB, Southern California

Oakland Raiders

2007: JaMarcus Russell, QB, LSU

1962: Roman Gabriel, QB, North Carolina State-x

x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft

Kentucky football seniors go through combine-like drills for NFL and professional scouts Friday for NFL Pro Day at Joe Craft Football Training Facility and Nutter Field House. McClatchy

Philadelphia Eagles

1949: Chuck Bednarik, C/LB, Pennsylvania

1937: Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska

1936: Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago

Pittsburgh Steelers

1970: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Louisiana Tech

1956: Gary Glick, DB, Colorado A&M

1942: Bill Dudley, HB, Virginia

San Francisco 49ers

2005: Alex Smith, QB, Utah

1964: Dave Parks, WR, Texas Tech

1953: Harry Babcock, E, Georgia

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 2:

1993: Rick Mirer, QB, Notre Dame

1976: Steve Niehaus, DT, Notre Dame

Tampa Bay Buccaneeers

2015: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

1987: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami (Fla.)

1986: Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn

1977: Ricky Bell, RB, Southern California

1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma

Winston.jpg
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston
AP

Tennessee Titans

1978: Earl Campbell, RB, Texas-x

1973: John Matuszak, DE, Tampa-x

1965: Lawrence Elkins, WR, Baylor-x, y

x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Houston Oilers

y-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft

Washington Redskins

1962: Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse

1948: Harry Gilmer, QB, Alabama

Boston Yanks

(Franchise no longer exists)

1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB, Notre Dame

1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

  Comments  