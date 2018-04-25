NFL teams rarely get No. 1 overall draft choice. See how each franchise has used its top picks.

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Arlington, Texas. This year marks the fifth time the Browns will be making the top selection in the draft.
Since the No. 1 pick goes to the NFL's worst team from the previous season — unless that team trades the pick to another franchise — it's no high honor to be the team on the clock first.
Which franchise has made the most No. 1 overall selections in the history of the NFL and AFL drafts? That dishonor goes to the Rams and Colts, which have made seven each.
Four franchises have never accessed the No. 1 overall pick: The Ravens, Broncos, Jaguars and Seahawks.
Here's a look at the players chosen by each NFL franchise when it's had the rare opportunity to select No. 1 overall (The list also includes No. 1 AFL Draft picks during years that league existed):
Atlanta Falcons
2001: Michael Vick, QB, Virginia Tech
1988: Aundray Bruce, LB, Auburn
1975: Steve Bartkowski, QB, California
1966: Tommy Nobis, LB, Texas
Arizona Cardinals
1958: King Hill, QB, Rice-x
1945: Charley Trippi, HB, Notre Dame-x
1940: George Cafego, HB, Tennessee-x
1939: Ki Aldrich, C, TCU-x
x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Chicago Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 4:
1997: Peter Boulware, LB, Florida State
1996: Jonathan Ogden, OT, UCLA
Buffalo Bills
1985: Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech
1979: Tom Cousineau, LB, Ohio State
1972: Walt Patulski, DT, Notre Dame
1969: O.J. Simpson, RB, Southern California
Carolina Panthers
2011: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
Chicago Bears
1947: Bob Fenimore, HB, Oklahoma State
1941: Tom Harmon, HB, Michigan
Cincinnati Bengals
2003: Carson Palmer, QB, Southern California
1995: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State
1994: Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State
Cleveland Browns
2017: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2000: Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State
1999: Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky
1954: Bobby Garrett, QB, Stanford
Dallas Cowboys
1991: Russell Maryland, DT, Miami (Fla.)
1989: Troy Aikman, QB, UCLA
1974: Ed "Too Tall" Jones, DE, Tennessee State
Denver Broncos
1961: Bob Gaiters, HB, New Mexico State-x
x-The Broncos have never picked No. 1 overall since joining the NFL. This selection was made with the No. 1 pick in the AFL Draft.
Detroit Lions
2009: Matthew Stafford, QB, Georgia
1980: Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1950: Leon Hart, E, Notre Dame
1943: Frank Sinkwich, HB, Georgia
Green Bay Packers
1959: Randy Duncan, QB, Iowa
1957: Paul Hornung, RB, Notre Dame
Houston Texans
2014: Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
2006: Mario Williams, DE, North Carolina State
2002: David Carr, QB, Fresno State
Indianapolis Colts
2012: Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford
1998: Peyton Manning, QB, Tennessee
1992: Steve Emtman, DT, Washington
1990: Jeff George, QB, Illinois
1983: John Elway, QB, Stanford-x
1967: Bubba Smith, DE, Michigan State-x
1955: George Shaw, QB, Oregon-x
x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Baltimore Colts.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 2:
2013: Luke Joeckel, OT, Texas A&M
1996: Kevin Hardy, LB, Illinois
1995: Tony Boselli, OT, Southern California
Kansas City Chiefs
2013: Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan
1963: Buck Buchanan, DT, Grambling-x
x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft
Los Angeles Chargers
2004: Eli Manning, QB, Mississippi
Los Angeles Rams
2016: Jared Goff, QB, California
2010: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma-x
1997: Orlando Pace, OT, Ohio State-x
1963: Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1960: Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
1952: Bill Wade, QB, Vanderbilt
1938: Corbett Davis, FB, Indiana-y
x-Selection made when franchise was known as the St. Louis Rams
y-Selection made when franchise was known as the Cleveland Rams
Miami Dolphins
2008: Jake Long, OT, Michigan
1966: Jim Grabowski, RB, Illinois-x
x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft
Minnesota Vikings
1968: Ron Yary, OT, Southern California
1961: Tommy Mason, RB, Tulane
New England Patriots
1993: Drew Bledsoe, QB, Washington State
1984: Irving Fryar, WR, Nebraska
1982: Kenneth Sims, DT, Texas
1971: Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1964: Jack Concannon, QB, Boston College-x
x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Boston Patriots
New Orleans Saints
1981: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
New York Giants
1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB, Auburn
1951: Kyle Rote, QB, SMU
New York Jets
1996: Keyshawn Johnson, QB, Southern California
Oakland Raiders
2007: JaMarcus Russell, QB, LSU
1962: Roman Gabriel, QB, North Carolina State-x
x-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft
Philadelphia Eagles
1949: Chuck Bednarik, C/LB, Pennsylvania
1937: Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska
1936: Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago
Pittsburgh Steelers
1970: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Louisiana Tech
1956: Gary Glick, DB, Colorado A&M
1942: Bill Dudley, HB, Virginia
San Francisco 49ers
2005: Alex Smith, QB, Utah
1964: Dave Parks, WR, Texas Tech
1953: Harry Babcock, E, Georgia
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have never picked No. 1. Their highest draft picks were No. 2:
1993: Rick Mirer, QB, Notre Dame
1976: Steve Niehaus, DT, Notre Dame
Tampa Bay Buccaneeers
2015: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
1987: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami (Fla.)
1986: Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1977: Ricky Bell, RB, Southern California
1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma
Tennessee Titans
1978: Earl Campbell, RB, Texas-x
1973: John Matuszak, DE, Tampa-x
1965: Lawrence Elkins, WR, Baylor-x, y
x-Selection made when franchise was known as the Houston Oilers
y-Selection made with No. 1 pick in AFL Draft
Washington Redskins
1962: Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1948: Harry Gilmer, QB, Alabama
Boston Yanks
(Franchise no longer exists)
1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB, Notre Dame
1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
Comments