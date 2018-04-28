NFL Draft: Former Franklin County star Logan Woodside selected by Bengals

Logan Woodside, a quarterback who played at the University of Toledo and Franklin County High School, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 31st pick of the seventh round during the the NFL Draft on Saturday.

"We're going right down the street!" Woodside yelled after getting the news, according to BCSN Sports' Zachery J. Harig, who was at the QB's draft party in Lawrenceburg.

Woodside set career records for passing yards (10,514), touchdowns (93) and passing efficiency (162.87) while at Toledo. He played at Franklin County in the 2011 and 2012 high school football seasons.

The Herald-Leader profiled Woodside during the lead-up to the draft. Check out that story below.

