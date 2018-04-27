Watch: Lexington's David Akers trash talks Cowboys at the NFL Draft

Lexington native and former Eagles kicker David Akers was tabbed to announce Philadelphia's second-round pick in the NFL Draft on Friday. But before Akers revealed South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert as the Eagles' selection, the onetime Tates Creek High School standout had a message for fans of the Cowboys, Philadelphia's NFC East rival which is hosting the draft at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Invoking last year's draft in Philadelphia during which Cowboys legend Drew Pearson trash talked Eagles fans, Akers stepped to the podium and said:
"We heard you in Philly last year ... the last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born."
After reminding Cowboys fans of their team's 22-year championship drought as boos rained down from the stands, Akers reminded them of the Eagles' Super Bowl championship this past season.
Former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was cut by the team two weeks ago, tweeted that Akers should be careful leaving the stadium after the draft.
