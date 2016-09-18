NFL notes: Dolphins’ DeVante Parker has 8 catches, 106 yards in season debut

DeVante Parker (U of L, Ballard) must have an extra gear for matchups with the Patriots. In his first action of the season after missing week one with a hamstring injury, the second-year wideout caught eight passes for 106 yards in the Dolphins’ 31-24 loss to New England at Foxboro Stadium.
“DeVante’s a great football player,” Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill told the Associated Press after the game. “You see some of the plays he made — the one handed catch on the takeoff — so we’re just scratching the surface with him. He’s going to be a big-time player for us. We just have to keep him healthy and on the field.”
Parker also had 106 yards and a touchdown on five catches in the Dolphins’ 20-10 victory over New England in last year’s regular-season finale.
▪ Noah Spence (Eastern Kentucky) made his first tackle in the NFL count. After being held without a tackle last week, the Buccaneers’ second-round pick sacked Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer in Tampa Bay’s 40-7 loss to the Cardinals.
▪ Gary Barnidge (U of L) caught four passes for 37 yards on five targets in Cleveland’s 25-20 loss to Baltimore. Barnidge was held without a catch in Week 1.
▪ Jack Doyle (Western Kentucky) did his best Gary Barnidge impression, catching four balls for 37 yards as the Colts fell to the Broncos 34-20. Doyle, who caught two touchdowns last week, moved the chains with a five-yard catch on third-and-2 on a drive that ended with a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.
▪ Jordan Berry (Eastern Kentucky) didn’t do the Bengals any favors when it came to field position. The Pittsburgh punter booted five of his eight punts inside the Bengals’ 20-yard line and averaged 47.1 yards-per-kick with a long of 58 in the Steelers’ 24-16 home win over Cincinnati.
▪ William Gay (Louisville) made four solo tackles and broke up two passes in Pittsburgh’s win over the Bengals.
