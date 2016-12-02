Tates Creek grad Graves among three Kentucky college players named first-team All-Americans

Three NCAA Division III players from Kentucky have been named first-team All-Americans by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.
Centre College forward Destinie Graves, a senior from Tates Creek, achieved first-team status for the second time, as did Thomas More midfielder Laura Felix, a senior from St. Henry. Thomas More defender Taylor Robinson, a senior from Campbell County, was also selected to the first team.
Graves became the first two-time All-American in Centre history.
Graves led the Southern Athletic Association and ranks seventh in Division III with 23 goals this season. She also led the conference and sits ninth nationally with 56 points. Her seven game-winning goals also led the league.
Graves closed her three-year career with the Colonels with 138 points, including 58 goals and 22 assists. She was twice named SAA Offensive Player of the Year. As a junior last year, Graves set Centre’s single-season record with 27 goals and led the Colonels to the NCAA Final Four for the first time.
Thomas More’s Felix was named the Presidents Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2016, collecting 17 points on six goals and five assists. She scored two game-winning goals.
Robinson helped anchor the Saints’ defense while also contributing 14 points on six goals and two assists.
