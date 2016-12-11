Two U of L football players reportedly shot while celebrating Lamar Jackson’s Heisman victory

Two of three people who were shot near the University of Louisville campus early Sunday morning reportedly were Cardinals football players who were celebrating their teammate Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy.
Linebackers James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were identified as the players, according to WHAS-11, and all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries. University spokesman Kenny Klein could not confirm for the Courier-Journal that they were the players shot, but Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said that all three are students.
A 19-year-old student who attends Jefferson Community Technical College told the Courier-Journal that he had witnessed the shooting, which occurred when an argument broke out during the celebration of the school’s first Heisman winner and continued onto the street.
“A few minutes later I heard chaos,” said the student, who requested anonymity. “It was five or six guys just going at it, fighting on one side and then I see a flash come from the other side. Then I just took cover.”
When police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Sunday, they found a male and a female who had been shot. A third victim, who arrived separately at a hospital, was determined by police to have been wounded at the same time.
Hearns, a junior from Tallahassee, led the Cardinals this year with eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss this season. Famurewa, a sophomore from Powder Springs, Ga., appeared in nine games, finishing with two sacks and 10 tackles.
There were no immediate suspects in the shooting, which is the latest in a rash to strike the city in 2016. Through November, nearly 500 people have been shot, Police Chief Steve Conrad told the Courier-Journal. The city’s annual flag football games were marred by gun violence on Thanksgiving Day, with two dead and four wounded.
