2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Jeff Brohm

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The second finalist is:
JEFF BROHM
2016 claim to fame: Coached Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to second straight Conference USA championship and third straight trip to a bowl game.
What a voter said: “Even though he lost his quarterback after a record-setting 2015 season, the Tops still broke records with an 11-win season and consecutive C-USA championships.” — Nick Roush, KentuckySportsRadio.com
Previously announced finalist: Erin Boley
