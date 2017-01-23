Other Sports

January 23, 2017 3:38 PM

2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Jeff Brohm

By Mark Story

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The second finalist is:

JEFF BROHM

2016 claim to fame: Coached Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to second straight Conference USA championship and third straight trip to a bowl game.

What a voter said: “Even though he lost his quarterback after a record-setting 2015 season, the Tops still broke records with an 11-win season and consecutive C-USA championships.” — Nick Roush, KentuckySportsRadio.com

Previously announced finalist: Erin Boley

