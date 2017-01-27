2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Lamar Jackson

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The sixth finalist is:
LAMAR JACKSON
2016 claim to fame: University of Louisville sophomore quarterback (21 touchdowns rushing, 30 TDs passing) won the Hesiman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award signifying the nation’s best player.
What a voter said: “Jackson may go down as the greatest football player to ever play college in the Bluegrass State.” — Steve Cornelius, The Commonwealth Journal, Somerset
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall, Kendra Harrison
