2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Kelsi Worrell

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The 10th finalist is:
KELSI WORRELL
2016 claim to fame: U of L star earned an Olympics gold medal for swimming preliminaries for Team USA in the 4-by-100 medley relay in Rio and swept NCAA championships in the 100 and 200 butterfly.
What a voter said: “It’s simple, an Olympic gold medal sets you apart.” — Kent Taylor, WAVE-TV, Louisville
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall, Kendra Harrison, Lamar Jackson, Mark Stoops, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Ulis
Comments