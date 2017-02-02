Saturday is ‘Hockey Day in Lexington’

The Central Kentucky Hockey Association is hosting “Hockey Day in Lexington” on Saturday to increase awareness of the sport in our area.
Youth games are scheduled from morning until night at the Lexington Ice Center at 560 Eureka Springs in Lexington. Admission to all games is free.
Action involving teams from Lexington, Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio, begins with U-8 games at 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. Teams of 10- and 12-year-olds take the ice for five games between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., followed by three additional games involving U-10s and U-14s after that.
In addition to the games, the event will include raffles and a game announcer/DJ.
Comments