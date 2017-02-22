Herald-Leader website wins national award for sports coverage

The Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com earned Top 10 honors in its division Wednesday in The Associated Press Sports Editors’ annual contest recognizing the nation’s best websites for sports coverage.
Kentucky.com was recognized for its totality of sports coverage online, including UK sports on KentuckySports.com, Next Cats recruiting, high school sports, blogs, commentaries, photos, videos and more.
Websites were judged over two dates, randomly selected by the contest chair. Judges selected a top 10 in each category as well as honorable mentions.
The top 10 in each category will be recognized at the annual banquet and awards dinner concluding the APSE Summer Conference June 26-29 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.
Other sports websites receiving top-10 recognition in the Herald-Leader’s division included fellow McClatchy-owned sites at The Wichita Eagle and The State (Columbia, S.C.). The rest of the Top 10 were the Green Bay (Wis.) Press-Gazette, the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Ledger, the Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel, the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star, the New Orleans Advocate, the Memphis Commercial Appeal and the Patriot News (Mechanicsburg, Pa.).
