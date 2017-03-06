Herald-Leader receives multiple awards for sports coverage

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com were honored recently with several sports journalism awards.
Jennifer Smith, who covers University of Kentucky football and women’s basketball, was named 2016 Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association — the second year in a row the award went to a writer from the Herald-Leader. Columnist Mark Story won the 2015 award. The Herald-Leader’s John Clay and Jerry Tipton won the award in previous years.
In the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest, the Herald-Leader received several honors, including a Top 10 award for Sunday sports sections and an honorable mention for sports special sections.
Mark Story earned Top 10 recognition for column writing. A UK football video produced by Chris Ware and Brian Simms was voted Top 5 in the Long Video category. And the Herald-Leader’s sports coverage on Kentucky.com received a Top 10 Digital award.
