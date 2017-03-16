Other Sports

March 16, 2017 7:10 PM

Friday’s women’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The women’s NCAA Tournament tips off Friday with 16 first-round games.

All of the television coverage Friday will take place on ESPN2.

Fans in Kentucky will be able to watch both games in Memorial Coliseum live and in their entirety.

Kentucky takes on Belmont at noon, and Western Kentucky plays Ohio State at about 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 is offering a full weekend of women’s NCAA Tournament coverage, but that coverage is regionalized. Fans will see games in their home regions in their entirety, but the rest of the country will see “the most compelling action from multiple games,” which is also known as whip-around coverage.

Every tournament game is available online at WatchESPN.com.

Friday’s schedule

Noon: Bucknell vs. Maryland

Noon: Auburn vs. North Carolina State

Noon: Kentucky vs. Belmont

Noon: Northern Iowa vs. DePaul

2:30: Elon vs. West Virginia

2:30: Central Arkansas vs. Texas

2:30: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

2:30: Troy vs. Mississippi State

5: South Carolina vs. UNC-Asheville

5: Purdue vs. Green Bay

5: Oregon State vs. Long Beach State

5: Missouri vs. South Florida

7:30: Michigan State vs. Arizona State

7:30: Notre Dame vs. Robert Morris

7:30: Toledo vs. Creighton

7:30: Western Illinois vs. Florida

