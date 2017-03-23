A shoe to fit all your outdoor needs

Trail running shoes are all about protection. You want a stable platform for uneven surfaces, a rugged outsole to keep your footing, and a hardy upper that won't be ripped apart when snagged by vegetation on the trail. The Merrell Agility Peak Flex has all of these elements - plus a wide range of motion to help mimic the more minimalist style of running shoes that have become popular. That's not to say the Agility Peak Flex is a minimalist shoe - it certainly isn't, as it features a good bit of midsole foam, rock plates in the heel and forefoot and a molded heel counter for additional support.
But the grooves in the top of the midsole foam do allow greater flexibility with this shoe than with others in the category, and while the protection is all there, it doesn't feel bulky. You have what you need to conquer roots, rocks, and steep descents on the trail, but the Agility Peak Flex is also comfortable if you're running on a crushed limestone trail in a local park. If, like most of us, you only have one trail running shoe, this is a good one to fit the bill for just about any off-road adventures.
$130, merrell.com
Comments