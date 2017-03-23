Wina Sturgeon: Properly wax your skis and snowboards for optimal spring riding

Now comes the best part of the ski and snowboard season: spring skiing. It's that brief period where snow is still crystallized and has not yet turned to mashed potatoes. The air is warm and filled with the scent of pines. Spring snow gives extra support to a carving edge, which makes it a great time for novice snowriders to become accomplished intermediates and more.
But the secret to this time of the season is having a good hot wax done with the right wax - yellow, or warm wax, which gets ironed in and absorbed by the pores of the base. Mike Thorpe, a shop tech in Utah's Sport's Den, is in great demand by backcountry snowriders and racers because of his knowledge about waxing.
"Commonly, when people are spring skiing, they don't have wax on their bases." Thorpe says. "It's all gone by now. It requires twice the effort to ski or snowboard in spring if your bases aren't waxed, and the base itself will quickly dry out and be harder to control.
"Spring snow really is hard on a ski or snowboard base. It sucks the wax right off the base, wearing it off quickly and leaving you with nothing to help the ski glide over the snow. You can take your gear into a shop for a hot wax, but that gets expensive, when it costs $20 or more for a good hot wax job."
But the most economical thing is to start doing your own waxing. All you need is a genuine base iron with a digital temperature control, and a few bars of different temperature range wax. A cheap clothing iron bought in a big box store won't work; the temperature in those irons can vary as much as 20 degrees and they can get much too hot, burning your bases. A decent waxing iron can be purchased starting at $30, and it will quickly earn back its purchase price.
To start, clean your base. A horse hair base tuning brush will get rid of most of the grime, but perfectionists clean their bases by waxing them first and quickly scraping off the wet wax. This method also draws any pollen, oil and other pollutants out of the pores of the base.
Next, hold the iron upright, with a corner pointing down to the base. Hold the bar of wax to that corner of the iron, so that the wax drips onto the base. When the ski or snowboard is covered with squiggles of wax, slowly draw the hot iron from one end of the base to the other. The wax will melt evenly over the surface, and it will be shiny. If there is any smoke coming from the wax, the iron is too hot. Let the hot wax set for a few hours or overnight, then scrape the excess wax off with a plastic scraper. They can be found at tuning shops for about one dollar, and you can bring them back to get sharpened when they get dull.
If you really have the need for speed, but your bases are bare, a lubricating rub-on, like Zardoz Not-Wax (in shops or from Amazon) will give you a very fast glide. Unfortunately, it's only good for about a run and a half and must be frequently reapplied. But if your one run is out of a starting gate in a race and you want to break through the finish line in record time, Zardoz Not-Wax should be your secret spring weapon.
Wina Sturgeon is the editor of the online magazine Adventure Sports Weekly , which offers the latest training, diet and athletic information.
