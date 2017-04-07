Other Sports

April 7, 2017 6:49 PM

Keeneland graded entries for Saturday, April 8

By Mike Battaglia

Herald-Leader handicapper

First post 1:05 p.m.

FIRST RACE$74,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds, 7 Furlongs

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Con Te Partiro

113

F. Geroux

7-2

2.

Improviser

118

R. Mojica

10-1

3.

Chief Know It All

118

J. Leparoux

5-1

4.

Star Empire

118

J. Valdivia

3-1

5.

Bitumen

118

J. Bravo

5-2

6.

Hunka Burning Love

118

J. Ortiz

3-1

BITUMEN has been off since finishing seventh in the Breeders Futurity here in October. He has been training steadily for Eddie Kenneally and figures best in here despite the layoff. STAR EMPIRE disappointed at Turfway but may not have cared for the poly. He should like the move back to dirt and can be expected to run much better today. HUNKA BURNING LOVE has the speed to be on or near the lead and is a contender.

 

SECOND RACE$72,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 Furlongs, 1:39

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Put Da Blame On Me

118

C. Lanerie

8-1

2.

Etiquette

118

J. Ortiz

2-1

3.

Sentence

118

Hernandez

5-1

4.

Toasted

118

C. Landeros

4-1

5.

Red Hot Suzy

118

J. McKee

30-1

6.

Annathela

118

J. Leparoux

3-1

7.

Gift of Sense

111

E. Murray

50-1

8.

True Romance

118

J. Bravo

9-2

ETIQUETTE finished in the money in six of her seven races last year and just missed in her only start here at Keeneland. She is training well for her comeback for Graham Motion and gets the nod with Ortiz aboard. ANNATHELA was no match for an impressive winner last out at Tampa but ran evenly in that one and a similar effort makes her the one to beat today. TOASTED comes off of a solid maiden win and has to be considered.

 

THIRD RACE$74,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 6 Furlongs, 2:12

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Woodland Walk

118

T. Pizarro

10-1

2.

Maniacal

118

D. Flores

5-2

3.

Esposito

118

S. Doyle

6-1

4.

Control Stake

118

C. Lanerie

4-1

5.

Homespun Hero

120

J. Ortiz

6-1

6.

Mayor Mac

118

J. Lezcano

12-1

7.

Malibu Sunset

118

F. Geroux

5-1

8.

Schivarelli

118

J. Leparoux

5-1

HOMESPUN HERO is a consistent runner from the Maker barn. He looked sharp winning last out and owns a win over the Keeneland surface. He can rally from off of what figures to be a fast pace and gets the nod in a tough allowance race. MANIACAL is a lightly raced four year old in the capable hands of Wes Ward. He has been idle since July but came back after a long layoff to win here last April and will be tough to catch. SCHIVARELLI has been dull in his last two but is capable of better.

 

FOURTH RACE$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2:45

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Giuseppe the Great

121

N. Juarez

3-1

2.

North Elkhorn

121

J. Gilligan

30-1

3.

Path Less Traveled

121

J. Ortiz

20-1

4.

American Sparrow

121

C. Landeros

10-1

5.

Spectacularxchange

121

J. McKee

20-1

6.

a-Harlan Strong

121

R. Albarado

15-1

7.

Marshall Plan

121

J. Lezcano

8-1

8.

Bourbon Extension

121

Hernandez

15-1

9.

Souper Fly Over

121

J. Leparoux

8-1

10.

Mr Dewey

121

L. Goncalves

20-1

11.

Trading Cash

121

C. Lanerie

20-1

12.

Switzerland

121

J. Rosario

7-5

13.

To the King

121

Hernandez

15-1

14.

a-Sunshine Day

121

C. Hill

15-1

a-Coupled

SWITZERLAND was beaten as the odds on favorite in his debut but should move forward off of that effort. He looks best with Rosario picking up the mount for Chad Brown. GIUSEPPE THE GREAT finished behind the top pick in his debut but showed big improvement in his next start. He posted a recent bullet work for Nick Zito and he is definitely the one to beat. AMERICAN SPARROW is a contender.

 

FIFTH RACE$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds, 1 Mile (Turf), 3:18

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Channel Maker

118

J. Rosario

7-2

2.

Heaven Is Waiting

118

J. Ortiz

6-1

3.

Dahog

123

A. Cox

50-1

4.

Adonis Creed

118

J. Lezcano

5-1

5.

Be Counted

118

A. Cruz

8-1

6.

Horse Fly

118

Hernandez

12-1

7.

Kayla’s Kitten

118

L. Saez

30-1

8.

Big Bend

118

F. Geroux

8-1

9.

Escondera

118

Hernandez

10-1

10.

Durango Dan

118

C. Lanerie

15-1

11.

Halloween Horror

118

J. Leparoux

8-1

12.

Bird’s Eye View

118

R. Albarado

5-1

13.

Tight Rock

118

J. Ortiz

10-1

14.

Untimed Play

123

F. Geroux

12-1

15.

Ventry Bay

118

J. Valdivia

8-1

16.

Tizk Tizk

118

J. Castanon

20-1

HEAVEN IS WAITING was an even sixth in the Bourbon here back in October but lost his best chance when he broke poorly and was bothered leaving the gate. He could spring the mild upset. CHANNEL MAKER moves to the barn of Bill Mott after a dull effort in the Palm Beach. He should improve off of that effort and a return to his best form makes him dangerous. BIG BEND had a rough trip last out and can run well in this one.

 

SIXTH RACE$250,000, Commonwealth Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 7 Furlongs, 3:53

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Tale of S’avall

118

T. Gaffalione

12-1

2.

Fish Trappe Road

118

J. Leparoux

8-1

3.

Limousine Liberal

118

J. Ortiz

9-2

4.

Yockey’s Warrior

118

M. Mena

8-1

5.

Redesdale

118

R. Albarado

15-1

6.

Riding in the Wind

118

M. Ccamaque

50-1

7.

Ami’s Flatter

118

F. Geroux

4-1

8.

A. P. Indian

120

J. Bravo

8-5

9.

Awesome Slew

118

J. Rosario

6-1

A.P. INDIAN won six in a row before finishing fourth in the B.C. Sprint last year. He holds the track record at Keeneland for six furlongs and is undefeated at today's distance of 7 furlongs. He has trained well for his 7 year old debut and gets the nod with Bravo back aboard for Arnaud Delacour. AWESOME SLEW ran a big races in his first start for the Casse barn. He will be running at the end and is capable of winning if the favorite comes up short. LIMOUSINE LIBERAL loves this track and has to be respected.

 

SEVENTH RACE$200,000, Shakertown Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up, 5 1/2 Furlongs (Turf), 4:28

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Holding Gold

120

J. Rosario

12-1

2.

Rainbow Heir

120

T. McCarthy

3-1

3.

Green Mask

120

R. Albarado

4-1

4.

Justin Squared

120

J. Valdivia

12-1

5.

Element

120

Hernandez

30-1

6.

Mongolian Saturday

122

J. Lezcano

7-2

7.

Hogy

120

F. Geroux

4-1

8.

Partly Mocha

120

J. Ortiz

6-1

9.

Shakhimat

120

J. Leparoux

12-1

RAINBOW HEIR is a seven year old multiple stakes winner who seems to have found new life on the turf for Jason Servis. His last two races at Gulfstream were impressive and he looks best in the Shakertown with Trevor McCarthy back aboard. JUSTIN SQUARED is a lightly raced four year old from the Ward barn. He looks like the fastest from the gate and could go a long way on the front end at decent odds. MONGOLIAN SATURDAY loves the Keeneland lawn and is always dangerous.

 

EIGHTH RACE$300,000, Madison Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 7 Furlongs, 5:03

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Paid Up Subscriber

118

J. Rosario

5-1

2.

Clothes Fall Off

120

J. Leparoux

4-1

3.

Kathballu

120

C. Hill

12-1

4.

Constellation

123

D. Flores

4-1

5.

High Ridge Road

120

Karamanos

7-2

6.

Paulassilverlining

118

J. Ortiz

3-1

7.

Wheatfield

118

E. Prado

12-1

8.

Ponder Lea

118

F. Geroux

15-1

9.

Mines and Magic

118

R. Albarado

20-1

PAULASSILVERLINING had an excellent four year old campaign including a third place finish in the B.C. F&Mare Sprint. She was a recent private purchase for Juddmonte and new trainer Chad Brown figures to have her ready to go in the Gr. 1 Madison. CONSTELLATION was beaten as the odds on favorite last out after reeling off two impressive wins for Jerry Hollendorfer. She figures to be tough to beat but has to spot the top pick five pounds today. PAID UP SUBSCRIBER also makes her first start for Chad Brown and was good enough to finish second in the Spinster in her last start.

 

NINTH RACE$500,000, Central Bank Ashland Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/16 Miles, 5:40

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Someday Soon

121

J. Lezcano

15-1

2.

Elate

121

J. Ortiz

7-2

3.

Pretty City Dancer

121

J. Rosario

7-2

4.

Meanie Irenie

121

J. Leparoux

30-1

5.

Summer Luck

121

F. Geroux

4-1

6.

Daddys Lil Darling

121

R. Albarado

5-2

7.

Sailor’s Valentine

121

C. Lanerie

12-1

8.

Tapped

121

D. Flores

4-1

ELATE is short on experience with just a maiden win in her three starts for Claiborne Farm and Adele Dilschneider and trainer Bill Mott. She has been a beaten favorite in her last two but lost her best chance last out when she broke a step slowly and dropped far back in the early going. A better trip from the two post would make her tough to beat in the Central Bank Ashland. DADDYS LIL DARLING is a very talented filly in the capable hands of Kenny McPeek. She is a graded stakes winner who was probably the best in the Alcibiades here in the Fall but finished second after breaking from post 14. She will be running at the end and her best would make her dangerous. TAPPED dropped back to dead last before rallying five wide to win at Santa Anita and is a contender.

 

TENTH RACE$1,000,000, Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, 1 1/8 Miles, 6:17

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

It’s Your Nickel

123

J. Graham

20-1

2.

McCraken

123

Hernandez

7-5

3.

J Boys Echo

123

R. Albarado

4-1

4.

Tapwrit

123

J. Ortiz

5-2

5.

Wild Shot

123

C. Lanerie

15-1

6.

Irap

123

J. Leparoux

20-1

7.

Practical Joke

123

J. Rosario

7-2

TAPWRIT was beaten by MCCRAKEN in the Sam Davis but came back to score impressively in the Tampa Bay Derby. He has shown improvement with every start for Todd Pletcher and figures to love the added distance. Give him the slight edge in an excellent renewal of the Toyota Blue Grass. Undefeated MCCRAKEN is the Derby favorite going into today's action. He is another one who has gotten better with every race and Ian Wilkes will have him ready to go today. He will be hard to beat. J BOYS ECHO ran a huge race in the Gotham and a similar performance makes him a definite contender. WILD SHOT was taken back off of a quick early pace at Tampa but ran well to finish third and figures to be closer to the front today.

 

ELEVENTH RACE$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/8 Miles (Turf), 6:50

PP

Horse

Wt.

Jockey

Odds

1.

Kitten’s Slew

120

J. Graham

50-1

2.

Lido

120

J. Rosario

3-1

3.

Ice Ice Princess

120

Hernandez

15-1

4.

Asticou Trail

120

E. Prado

7-2

5.

Mercy Ann

120

J. Leparoux

12-1

6.

Red Dane

120

R. Albarado

15-1

7.

Clearly Claire

120

C. Lanerie

8-1

8.

Playa Blanca

120

T. Pizarro

8-1

9.

Auntie’s the One

120

C. Hill

6-1

10.

Hello Dearie

120

T. Gaffalione

12-1

11.

Boule

120

J. Ortiz

12-1

12.

Stealing Holly

120

F. Geroux

8-1

13.

High Street

120

Hernandez

10-1

14.

Violet Blue

120

F. Geroux

15-1

15.

Kupuri

120

C. Lanerie

15-1

16.

Empressof the Nile

120

N. Juarez

6-1

LIDO gets the edge in the finale. ASTICOU TRAIL looks like the one to beat. AUNTIES THE ONE has only had one race and should improve.

