Keeneland graded entries for Saturday, April 8

First post 1:05 p.m.
FIRST RACE—$74,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds, 7 Furlongs
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Con Te Partiro
113
F. Geroux
7-2
2.
Improviser
118
R. Mojica
10-1
3.
Chief Know It All
118
J. Leparoux
5-1
4.
Star Empire
118
J. Valdivia
3-1
5.
Bitumen
118
J. Bravo
5-2
6.
Hunka Burning Love
118
J. Ortiz
3-1
BITUMEN has been off since finishing seventh in the Breeders Futurity here in October. He has been training steadily for Eddie Kenneally and figures best in here despite the layoff. STAR EMPIRE disappointed at Turfway but may not have cared for the poly. He should like the move back to dirt and can be expected to run much better today. HUNKA BURNING LOVE has the speed to be on or near the lead and is a contender.
SECOND RACE—$72,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 6 Furlongs, 1:39
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Put Da Blame On Me
118
C. Lanerie
8-1
2.
Etiquette
118
J. Ortiz
2-1
3.
Sentence
118
Hernandez
5-1
4.
Toasted
118
C. Landeros
4-1
5.
Red Hot Suzy
118
J. McKee
30-1
6.
Annathela
118
J. Leparoux
3-1
7.
Gift of Sense
111
E. Murray
50-1
8.
True Romance
118
J. Bravo
9-2
ETIQUETTE finished in the money in six of her seven races last year and just missed in her only start here at Keeneland. She is training well for her comeback for Graham Motion and gets the nod with Ortiz aboard. ANNATHELA was no match for an impressive winner last out at Tampa but ran evenly in that one and a similar effort makes her the one to beat today. TOASTED comes off of a solid maiden win and has to be considered.
THIRD RACE—$74,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 6 Furlongs, 2:12
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Woodland Walk
118
T. Pizarro
10-1
2.
Maniacal
118
D. Flores
5-2
3.
Esposito
118
S. Doyle
6-1
4.
Control Stake
118
C. Lanerie
4-1
5.
Homespun Hero
120
J. Ortiz
6-1
6.
Mayor Mac
118
J. Lezcano
12-1
7.
Malibu Sunset
118
F. Geroux
5-1
8.
Schivarelli
118
J. Leparoux
5-1
HOMESPUN HERO is a consistent runner from the Maker barn. He looked sharp winning last out and owns a win over the Keeneland surface. He can rally from off of what figures to be a fast pace and gets the nod in a tough allowance race. MANIACAL is a lightly raced four year old in the capable hands of Wes Ward. He has been idle since July but came back after a long layoff to win here last April and will be tough to catch. SCHIVARELLI has been dull in his last two but is capable of better.
FOURTH RACE—$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds, 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2:45
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Giuseppe the Great
121
N. Juarez
3-1
2.
North Elkhorn
121
J. Gilligan
30-1
3.
Path Less Traveled
121
J. Ortiz
20-1
4.
American Sparrow
121
C. Landeros
10-1
5.
Spectacularxchange
121
J. McKee
20-1
6.
a-Harlan Strong
121
R. Albarado
15-1
7.
Marshall Plan
121
J. Lezcano
8-1
8.
Bourbon Extension
121
Hernandez
15-1
9.
Souper Fly Over
121
J. Leparoux
8-1
10.
Mr Dewey
121
L. Goncalves
20-1
11.
Trading Cash
121
C. Lanerie
20-1
12.
Switzerland
121
J. Rosario
7-5
13.
To the King
121
Hernandez
15-1
14.
a-Sunshine Day
121
C. Hill
15-1
a-Coupled
SWITZERLAND was beaten as the odds on favorite in his debut but should move forward off of that effort. He looks best with Rosario picking up the mount for Chad Brown. GIUSEPPE THE GREAT finished behind the top pick in his debut but showed big improvement in his next start. He posted a recent bullet work for Nick Zito and he is definitely the one to beat. AMERICAN SPARROW is a contender.
FIFTH RACE—$72,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds, 1 Mile (Turf), 3:18
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Channel Maker
118
J. Rosario
7-2
2.
Heaven Is Waiting
118
J. Ortiz
6-1
3.
Dahog
123
A. Cox
50-1
4.
Adonis Creed
118
J. Lezcano
5-1
5.
Be Counted
118
A. Cruz
8-1
6.
Horse Fly
118
Hernandez
12-1
7.
Kayla’s Kitten
118
L. Saez
30-1
8.
Big Bend
118
F. Geroux
8-1
9.
Escondera
118
Hernandez
10-1
10.
Durango Dan
118
C. Lanerie
15-1
11.
Halloween Horror
118
J. Leparoux
8-1
12.
Bird’s Eye View
118
R. Albarado
5-1
13.
Tight Rock
118
J. Ortiz
10-1
14.
Untimed Play
123
F. Geroux
12-1
15.
Ventry Bay
118
J. Valdivia
8-1
16.
Tizk Tizk
118
J. Castanon
20-1
HEAVEN IS WAITING was an even sixth in the Bourbon here back in October but lost his best chance when he broke poorly and was bothered leaving the gate. He could spring the mild upset. CHANNEL MAKER moves to the barn of Bill Mott after a dull effort in the Palm Beach. He should improve off of that effort and a return to his best form makes him dangerous. BIG BEND had a rough trip last out and can run well in this one.
SIXTH RACE—$250,000, Commonwealth Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up, 7 Furlongs, 3:53
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Tale of S’avall
118
T. Gaffalione
12-1
2.
Fish Trappe Road
118
J. Leparoux
8-1
3.
Limousine Liberal
118
J. Ortiz
9-2
4.
Yockey’s Warrior
118
M. Mena
8-1
5.
Redesdale
118
R. Albarado
15-1
6.
Riding in the Wind
118
M. Ccamaque
50-1
7.
Ami’s Flatter
118
F. Geroux
4-1
8.
A. P. Indian
120
J. Bravo
8-5
9.
Awesome Slew
118
J. Rosario
6-1
A.P. INDIAN won six in a row before finishing fourth in the B.C. Sprint last year. He holds the track record at Keeneland for six furlongs and is undefeated at today's distance of 7 furlongs. He has trained well for his 7 year old debut and gets the nod with Bravo back aboard for Arnaud Delacour. AWESOME SLEW ran a big races in his first start for the Casse barn. He will be running at the end and is capable of winning if the favorite comes up short. LIMOUSINE LIBERAL loves this track and has to be respected.
SEVENTH RACE—$200,000, Shakertown Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up, 5 1/2 Furlongs (Turf), 4:28
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Holding Gold
120
J. Rosario
12-1
2.
Rainbow Heir
120
T. McCarthy
3-1
3.
Green Mask
120
R. Albarado
4-1
4.
Justin Squared
120
J. Valdivia
12-1
5.
Element
120
Hernandez
30-1
6.
Mongolian Saturday
122
J. Lezcano
7-2
7.
Hogy
120
F. Geroux
4-1
8.
Partly Mocha
120
J. Ortiz
6-1
9.
Shakhimat
120
J. Leparoux
12-1
RAINBOW HEIR is a seven year old multiple stakes winner who seems to have found new life on the turf for Jason Servis. His last two races at Gulfstream were impressive and he looks best in the Shakertown with Trevor McCarthy back aboard. JUSTIN SQUARED is a lightly raced four year old from the Ward barn. He looks like the fastest from the gate and could go a long way on the front end at decent odds. MONGOLIAN SATURDAY loves the Keeneland lawn and is always dangerous.
EIGHTH RACE—$300,000, Madison Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, 7 Furlongs, 5:03
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Paid Up Subscriber
118
J. Rosario
5-1
2.
Clothes Fall Off
120
J. Leparoux
4-1
3.
Kathballu
120
C. Hill
12-1
4.
Constellation
123
D. Flores
4-1
5.
High Ridge Road
120
Karamanos
7-2
6.
Paulassilverlining
118
J. Ortiz
3-1
7.
Wheatfield
118
E. Prado
12-1
8.
Ponder Lea
118
F. Geroux
15-1
9.
Mines and Magic
118
R. Albarado
20-1
PAULASSILVERLINING had an excellent four year old campaign including a third place finish in the B.C. F&Mare Sprint. She was a recent private purchase for Juddmonte and new trainer Chad Brown figures to have her ready to go in the Gr. 1 Madison. CONSTELLATION was beaten as the odds on favorite last out after reeling off two impressive wins for Jerry Hollendorfer. She figures to be tough to beat but has to spot the top pick five pounds today. PAID UP SUBSCRIBER also makes her first start for Chad Brown and was good enough to finish second in the Spinster in her last start.
NINTH RACE—$500,000, Central Bank Ashland Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/16 Miles, 5:40
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Someday Soon
121
J. Lezcano
15-1
2.
Elate
121
J. Ortiz
7-2
3.
Pretty City Dancer
121
J. Rosario
7-2
4.
Meanie Irenie
121
J. Leparoux
30-1
5.
Summer Luck
121
F. Geroux
4-1
6.
Daddys Lil Darling
121
R. Albarado
5-2
7.
Sailor’s Valentine
121
C. Lanerie
12-1
8.
Tapped
121
D. Flores
4-1
ELATE is short on experience with just a maiden win in her three starts for Claiborne Farm and Adele Dilschneider and trainer Bill Mott. She has been a beaten favorite in her last two but lost her best chance last out when she broke a step slowly and dropped far back in the early going. A better trip from the two post would make her tough to beat in the Central Bank Ashland. DADDYS LIL DARLING is a very talented filly in the capable hands of Kenny McPeek. She is a graded stakes winner who was probably the best in the Alcibiades here in the Fall but finished second after breaking from post 14. She will be running at the end and her best would make her dangerous. TAPPED dropped back to dead last before rallying five wide to win at Santa Anita and is a contender.
TENTH RACE—$1,000,000, Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, 1 1/8 Miles, 6:17
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
It’s Your Nickel
123
J. Graham
20-1
2.
McCraken
123
Hernandez
7-5
3.
J Boys Echo
123
R. Albarado
4-1
4.
Tapwrit
123
J. Ortiz
5-2
5.
Wild Shot
123
C. Lanerie
15-1
6.
Irap
123
J. Leparoux
20-1
7.
Practical Joke
123
J. Rosario
7-2
TAPWRIT was beaten by MCCRAKEN in the Sam Davis but came back to score impressively in the Tampa Bay Derby. He has shown improvement with every start for Todd Pletcher and figures to love the added distance. Give him the slight edge in an excellent renewal of the Toyota Blue Grass. Undefeated MCCRAKEN is the Derby favorite going into today's action. He is another one who has gotten better with every race and Ian Wilkes will have him ready to go today. He will be hard to beat. J BOYS ECHO ran a huge race in the Gotham and a similar performance makes him a definite contender. WILD SHOT was taken back off of a quick early pace at Tampa but ran well to finish third and figures to be closer to the front today.
ELEVENTH RACE—$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, 1 1/8 Miles (Turf), 6:50
PP
Horse
Wt.
Jockey
Odds
1.
Kitten’s Slew
120
J. Graham
50-1
2.
Lido
120
J. Rosario
3-1
3.
Ice Ice Princess
120
Hernandez
15-1
4.
Asticou Trail
120
E. Prado
7-2
5.
Mercy Ann
120
J. Leparoux
12-1
6.
Red Dane
120
R. Albarado
15-1
7.
Clearly Claire
120
C. Lanerie
8-1
8.
Playa Blanca
120
T. Pizarro
8-1
9.
Auntie’s the One
120
C. Hill
6-1
10.
Hello Dearie
120
T. Gaffalione
12-1
11.
Boule
120
J. Ortiz
12-1
12.
Stealing Holly
120
F. Geroux
8-1
13.
High Street
120
Hernandez
10-1
14.
Violet Blue
120
F. Geroux
15-1
15.
Kupuri
120
C. Lanerie
15-1
16.
Empressof the Nile
120
N. Juarez
6-1
LIDO gets the edge in the finale. ASTICOU TRAIL looks like the one to beat. AUNTIES THE ONE has only had one race and should improve.
