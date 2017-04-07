UK softball falls to Tennessee 9-0

The No. 20 University of Kentucky softball team was held scoreless for the second straight game as No. 16 Tennessee routed the Wildcats 9-0 on Friday night at John Cropp Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.
The Volunteers scored three runs in the top of the third inning on a bases-loaded double by Scarlet McSwain to take a 5-0 lead. Kentucky’s defense committed two errors in the inning.
UK relievers issued three walks in the top of the fourth and Tennessee scored four more runs, sending the Cats to their first run-rule defeat in more than a year.
UK pitcher Meagan Prince fell to 11-5 on the year, striking out four batters in three innings. Tennessee won its 12th game in a row to improve to 33-5 (7-3 SEC). Kentucky dropped to 24-9 (5-5 SEC).
Breanne Ray and Rachael Metzger had UK’s only hits.
Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday and can be viewed live online at ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
TENNESSEE 9, KENTUCKY 0
Tennessee
203
40
—
9
8
0
Kentucky
000
00
—
0
2
3
Moss and Lockman; Prince, Smith (4), Spellman (4) and Schaper. W—Moss (17-1). L—Prince (11-5). 2B—T: McSwain (4). K: Metzger (2).
Records: Tennessee 33-5 (7-3 SEC), Kentucky 24-9 (5-5).
Comments