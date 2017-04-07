Minor League Baseball: Charleston rallies to beat Legends 9-8

Leonardo Molina’s single drove in the game-winning run, capping a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Charleston RiverDogs knocked off the visiting Legends 9-8 on Friday night. Each team blew a four-run lead in the game.
Charleston scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by Angel Aguilar’s two-run double.
The Legends took the lead with a five-run third inning as Emmanuel Rivera tied the game with an RBI triple and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Meibrys Viloria. Adonis Rosa added a two-run double in the fourth inning and the Legends extended the lead to 8-4.
The RiverDogs scored one run in the eighth to draw within 8-5. Carlos Vidal started the ninth-inning rally with a single. Three more hits followed before Molina’s walk-off line drive to center field.
Legends starter Garrett Davila allowed seven hits and four runs, striking out four batters in five innings. Reliever Jace Vines took the loss.
RIVERDOGS 9, LEGENDS 8
Lexington
005
300
000
—
8
10
2
Charleston
400
000
014
—
9
16
2
Davilla, Vines (6) and Viloria; Perez, Rosa (4), Lane (9) and Navas. W—Lane (1-0). L—Vines (0-1). 2B—L: DeVito (1), Cancel (2), Viloria (1). C: Park (1), Aguilar (1). 3B—L: Rivera (1).
