Kentucky softball drops second straight to Tennessee

For the first time in more than a year, the Kentucky softball team has dropped three games in a row.
Abbey Cheek clubbed her team-high seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough offense to fend off No. 17 Tennessee. The Volunteers knocked off the 20th-ranked Wildcats 5-2 at John Cropp Stadium on Saturday for their 12th straight win, clinching the three-game series. Tennessee routed the Cats 9-0 in Friday’s opener.
The Vols took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Scarlet McSwain’s two-run single. Katie Weimer’s RBI double in the fifth pushed the lead to 5-0 before Cheek’s homer snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak for the Cats.
Megan Prince (11-6) pitched a complete game for Kentucky, striking out three batters and walking four.
The Cats, who have a three-game losing streak, will look to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale, which can be seen live online on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.
TENNESSEE 5, KENTUCKY 2
Tennessee
211
010
0
—
5
8
0
Kentucky
000
002
0
—
2
6
2
Arnold, Moss (4) and Lockman; Prince and Schaper. W—Moss (18-1). L—Prince (11-6). 2B—T: Leach (5), Weimer (1). HR—K: Cheek (7).
Records: Tennessee 34-5 (8-3 SEC), Kentucky 24-10 (5-6).
