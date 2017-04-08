Minor league baseball: RiverDogs bury Legends with five-run inning

A five-run seventh inning gave Charleston the lead, and the RiverDogs went on to a 6-4 win over the visiting Lexington Legends on Saturday night.
Lexington’s Khalil Lee led off the game with a walk, stole second and came home on a one-out single by Chris DeVito to give the Legends a 1-0 lead. They added a run in the top of the fifth on a double by Gabriel Cancel and a single by Kort Peterson.
Lexington starter Gerson Garabito did not allow a base runner until Estevan Florial singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Florial stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Brandon Wagner, trimming Lexington’s lead to 2-1. Garabito allowed two hits, two walks and struck out five batters in six innings, dropping his ERA to 1.50.
The Legends answered with two runs in the sixth. Manny Olloque reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Nick Dini. A two-run double by Angelo Castellano pushed the lead to 4-1.
Legends reliever Julio Pinto retired the first two Charleston batters in the seventh, but the RiverDogs followed with three walks and five hits, including a two-run single by Blake Rutherford, to take the lead for good.
RIVERDOGS 6, LEGENDS 4
Lexington
100
012
000
—
4
9
0
Charleston
000
010
50x
—
6
6
2
Garabito, Pinto (7), Tatum (7), Veras (8) and Dini; orozco, Diehl (5), Gomez (8) and Sands. W—Diehl (1-0). L—Pinto (0-1). Sv—Gomez (1). 2B—L: Cancel (3), Castellano (1). C: Aguilar (2).
