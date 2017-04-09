Minor League baseball: Legends fall 12-4 at Charleston for third straight loss

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing Pause

0:07 CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria

4:00 Watch Sweet Loretta win the Adena Springs Beaumont at Keeneland

1:01 See if the camera found you in Keeneland's Day in Review

4:12 Watch Irap win the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction