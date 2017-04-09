Other Sports

April 9, 2017 9:37 PM

Minor League baseball: Legends fall 12-4 at Charleston for third straight loss

Staff, special report

Hoy Jun Park homered and drove in three runs and Blake Rutherford had three doubles and two RBI as the Charleston RiverDogs collected 15 hits in a 12-4 win over the visiting Lexington Legends on Sunday. Charleston won the last three games of the series after Lexington took the opener 6-3.

Manny Olloque was dialed in at the plate for the Legends. The first baseman homered in the top of the second inning to give the Legends a 1-0 lead. He added two doubles and scored three runs.

Charleston tied the game on a double by Estevan Florial and a one-out single by Brandon Wagner then took the lead with three runs in the third. Diego Castillo singled with one out and moved to third on a double by Rutherford. A wild pitch allowed Castillo to score and after Florial walked, Rutherford came home on a single by Leonardo Molina. Florial also scored after a throwing error by center fielder Marten Gasparini, one of five Lexington errors in the game.

The Legends answered with two runs in the fourth. Olloque doubled and scored on a single by Ricky Aracena, who continued to third on an error by Molina in right field. Angelo Castellano’s single scored Aracena, and the Legends trailed 4-3.

Rutherford’s two-run double in the bottom of the fourth gave the RiverDogs a 6-3 lead and Charleston pulled away with five runs in the fifth.

Park’s solo homer in the seventh closed out the scoring for Charleston, and the Legends picked up a run in the ninth on Olloque’s second double of the game and two wild pitches.

Charleston starter Brian Keller (1-0) worked the first five innings and got the win. Lexington starter Olfreidy Gomez (0-1), who pitched four innings, took the loss.

The Legends will open a three-game set in Greenville Monday night. The Legends’ home opener is Thursday, April 13 against the West Virginia Power at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

