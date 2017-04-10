EKU high jumper from Lexington makes leap from walk-on to No. 2 in the world

1:16 Lexingtonian to compete in Ireland at World Irish Dance Championship Pause

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

0:07 CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

0:21 'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'