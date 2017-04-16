Other Sports

April 16, 2017 8:25 PM

Former Morehead State pitcher gets first win of season as Power top Legends 13-5

Staff, special report

Carlos Munoz hit a grand slam as part of a six-run sixth inning, and the West Virginia Power went on to a 13-5 win over the Lexington Legends Sunday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Former Morehead State pitcher Matt Anderson (1-1) got the win for West Virginia. He worked five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. He walked four batters and struck out two.

The Legends opened the scoring with a run in the third inning on a double by Kort Peterson and a single by Chris DeVito, but West Virginia answered with five runs in the fourth. The Legends rallied in the bottom of the fifth as Peterson doubled and scored on a single by DeVito, and Manny Olloque followed with a two-run homer to cut the lead to 5-4.

After Hunter Owen was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the sixth, Munoz launched a drive over the wall in right center field for an 11-4 West Virginia lead.

The Legends remain at home for a three-game series against the Greenville Drive beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m.

POWER 13, LEGENDS 5

West Virginia

000

506

011

13

18

3

Lexington

001

030

100

5

10

3

Anderson, Vera (6) and Harvey; Watson, Veras (6), Pinto (9) and Viloria. W—Anderson (1-1). L—Watson (0-2). Sv—Vera (1). 2B—WV: Owen (3), Mahala (4), Alemais (2), Harvey (1). L: Peterson 2 (3), DeVito (2). HR—WV: Eagan (1), Munoz (1). L: Olloque (3).

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencing hopeful

Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencing hopeful 1:53

Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencing hopeful
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 2:18

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs
Watch UK signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win Derby Classic three-point contest 1:33

Watch UK signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win Derby Classic three-point contest

View More Video

Sports Videos