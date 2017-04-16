Florida’s Barnhill tosses no-hitter as Gators top UK softball 2-0

Kelly Barnhill struck out 15 and tossed her second no-hitter of the season as No. 3 Florida knocked off No. 21 Kentucky 2-0 at John Cropp Stadium on Sunday, clinching the series for the Gators.
Kentucky was last no-hit on the road at Arkansas in 2013. The Cats drop to 26-13 overall and are now tied with Mississippi for seventh in the Southeastern Conference with a 6-9 league mark.
Barnhill dropped her ERA to 0.19, best in the NCAA. Florida improved to 40-3 and leads the SEC with a 15-2 league record.
After UK starter Erin Rethlake retired the first two batters of the game, the Gators got three straight hits from Kayli Kvistad, Janell Wheaton and Aleshia Ocasio to take a 1-0 lead. Rethlake pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.
The Gators mounted another two-out rally in the fifth inning with Wheaton singling home Nicole DeWitt for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they travel to Indiana for a non-conference tilt with the Hoosiers before returning to SEC play in a three-game set with Missouri starting Friday.
FLORIDA 2, KENTUCKY 0
Florida
100
010
0
—
2
5
0
Kentucky
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Barnhill and Wheaton; Rethlake, Prince (5) and Schaper. W—Barnhill (18-0). L—Rethlake (6-2). 2B—F: Kvistad (8).
Records: Kentucky 26-13 (6-9 SEC), Florida 40-3 (15-2).
