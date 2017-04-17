Louisville man and Richmond woman were top Kentucky finishers in Boston Marathon

Dozens of Kentuckians were among the thousands competing in Monday’s 121st running of the Boston Marathon.
Jacob Law and Linda Mihalec were the top two finishers from Kentucky. Law, 27, of Louisville finished in 192nd place overall and 170th among men in a time of 2:32:31. Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya’s winning pace was 2:09:37.
Mihalec, 34, of Richmond finished 243rd among women in a time of 2:59:35. Edna Kiplagat of Kenya won the women’s category in 2:21:52.
Dustin Mitchell, 22, was the top male finisher from Lexington in a time of 2:44:21. Varinka Ensminger, 36, came in at 3:07:36 to post Lexington’s top female time.
For a complete list of runners and their finishes in the event, visit Baa.org.
