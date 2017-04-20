Davis leads Legends to 2-0 win over Columbia

Andre Davis allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the Columbia Fireflies in a 2-0 win on Thursday.
Davis (2-0) struck out eight to get the win.
Lexington scored its runs on two RBI singles by Emmanuel Rivera.
Gabriel Llanes (0-2) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out three to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. Walker Sheller retired the side in order for his second save of the season.
The Fireflies were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Legends’ staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
