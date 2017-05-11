Other Sports

May 11, 2017 11:46 AM

GPA watch: How did UK athletes perform this spring?

By Jared Peck

University of Kentucky athletes posted an overall GPA above a 3.0 for the 10th consecutive semester, but its two highest profile sports, men’s basketball and football, ranked at the bottom of the spring list.

Football’s scholarship grade-point average of 2.568 was the worst among the 20 sports at UK. Adding in non-scholarship players boosted the average to 2.680.

The men’s basketball team posted a 2.615 for scholarship athletes and a 2.728 when adding in non-scholarship players. That is an improvement over the 2.418 and 2.547 averages, respectively, turned in last fall.

Every other sport at UK posted a better than 3.0 GPA, with the average for all scholarship athletics combining for a 3.178

“Our students have worked incredibly hard to reach this sustained level of achievement in the classroom,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “They have recognized the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at this university and embraced our commitment to education as a central component of our mission.”

The women’s cross country team led the way with a 3.652, closely followed by women’s golf (3.568) and women’s swimming and diving (3.548). The men’s golf team led all men’s teams with a GPA of 3.538, while the coed rifle team had a GPA of 3.512.

UK spring semester GPA

Sport

Competing scholarship

All athletes

Baseball

3.258

3.228

Men’s basketball

2.615

2.728

Women’s basketball

3.376

3.431

Football

2.568

2.680

Men’s golf

3.538

3.538

Women’s golf

3.568

3.568

Gymnastics

3.459

3.473

Rifle

3.512

3.512

Men’s soccer

3.230

3.242

Women’s soccer

3.390

3.400

Softball

3.415

3.425

Men’s swimming and diving

3.277

3.253

Women’s swimming and diving

3.548

3.514

Men’s tennis

3.076

3.076

Women’s tennis

3.485

3.485

Men’s track

3.096

3.090

Women’s track

3.239

3.227

Men’s cross country

3.333

3.320

Women’s cross country

3.652

3.703

Volleyball

3.444

3.493

Men’s sports

3.005

3.033

Women’s sports

3.434

3.443

Overall

3.178

3.193

