GPA watch: How did UK athletes perform this spring?

University of Kentucky athletes posted an overall GPA above a 3.0 for the 10th consecutive semester, but its two highest profile sports, men’s basketball and football, ranked at the bottom of the spring list.
Football’s scholarship grade-point average of 2.568 was the worst among the 20 sports at UK. Adding in non-scholarship players boosted the average to 2.680.
The men’s basketball team posted a 2.615 for scholarship athletes and a 2.728 when adding in non-scholarship players. That is an improvement over the 2.418 and 2.547 averages, respectively, turned in last fall.
Every other sport at UK posted a better than 3.0 GPA, with the average for all scholarship athletics combining for a 3.178
“Our students have worked incredibly hard to reach this sustained level of achievement in the classroom,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “They have recognized the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at this university and embraced our commitment to education as a central component of our mission.”
The women’s cross country team led the way with a 3.652, closely followed by women’s golf (3.568) and women’s swimming and diving (3.548). The men’s golf team led all men’s teams with a GPA of 3.538, while the coed rifle team had a GPA of 3.512.
UK spring semester GPA
Sport
Competing scholarship
All athletes
Baseball
3.258
3.228
Men’s basketball
2.615
2.728
Women’s basketball
3.376
3.431
Football
2.568
2.680
Men’s golf
3.538
3.538
Women’s golf
3.568
3.568
Gymnastics
3.459
3.473
Rifle
3.512
3.512
Men’s soccer
3.230
3.242
Women’s soccer
3.390
3.400
Softball
3.415
3.425
Men’s swimming and diving
3.277
3.253
Women’s swimming and diving
3.548
3.514
Men’s tennis
3.076
3.076
Women’s tennis
3.485
3.485
Men’s track
3.096
3.090
Women’s track
3.239
3.227
Men’s cross country
3.333
3.320
Women’s cross country
3.652
3.703
Volleyball
3.444
3.493
Men’s sports
3.005
3.033
Women’s sports
3.434
3.443
Overall
3.178
3.193
