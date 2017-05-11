EKU high jumper Claitt named OVC Male Field Athlete of the Year

Bryan Station graduate Tequan Claitt of Eastern Kentucky University has been named Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Year.
Claitt recorded the top high jump in the NCAA this season on April 8 when he soared 7 feet, 5 3/4 inches at Western Kentucky University’s Hilltopper Relays. The sophomore’s jump broke the 35-year-old school record. Claitt’s jump is the best by any American professional or collegiate athlete this year and the No. 8 jump in the world in 2017. Claitt also ranks No. 12 in the conference in the triple jump with a leap of 43-6.
Claitt was one of three EKU track and field athletes to win OVC honors.
Junior steeplechaser Jamaine Coleman was named Male Track Athlete of the Year and junior distance runner Charlotte Imer was named Female Track Athlete of the Year.
This year marked the first time the Colonels won three of the league’s four outdoor track awards. Claitt is the first EKU athlete to win the OVC’s Male Field Athlete of the Year award.
Eastern Kentucky was to begin competition in the OVC Outdoor Championships in Oxford, Ala., on Thursday.
