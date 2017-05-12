Calipari’s Alumni Charity Game returning to Rupp Arena this August

The University of Kentucky’s former basketball stars will return to the Rupp Arena floor this summer for Coach John Calipari’s annual alumni charity event.
Last year, Calipari turned the traditional gathering into a softball game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark because Rupp Arena was undergoing renovations.
This year, the event will again deliver basketball for charity. UK announced on its Twitter account that the game is set for Friday, Aug. 25 in Rupp Arena but released no additional details.
Keep your calendar open for our annual family reunion. pic.twitter.com/qHkSHq0pKW— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 12, 2017
Proceeds from the games have gone to the Calipari Foundation plus numerous other charities through the years.
The first official UK Alumni Charity Game took place in 2012 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2014. That game was canceled because several UK alumni had prior commitments and also out of respect to the players still rattled by the serious injury suffered that summer by Paul George during a Team USA camp.
Even before that, UK successfully rallied its former troops for alumni functions. In August 2011, a team of UK alumni played against the Calipari-coached Dominican Republic National Team in Rupp Arena. In October of that year, a team of former UK stars took on a team of “UK villains” coached by Christian Laettner.
Comments