Kentuckian Nicky Hayden reportedly in coma after car hits his bicycle

American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden — a native of Owensboro, Ky. — is reportedly in serious condition after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle in Italy on Wednesday.
The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred along the Rimini coast while Hayden was cycling with friends.
Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Motorsport.com reported that Hayden was thrown onto the hood of the car that hit him and into the windshield. He was being treated for head and chest injuries.
AsphaltandRubber.com said Hayden underwent surgery for his injuries and was put in a medically induced coma for the next 24 hours to encourage healing.
The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season’s Superbike standings.
Please pray for our friend. #NickyHayden https://t.co/CrxPfmFSai— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 17, 2017
