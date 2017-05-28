Kentucky women advance 16 entrants to NCAA track championships

Kentucky's Destiny Carter (741) competes with LSU's Kortnei Johnson (833) and North Carolina A&T's India Brown (1029) in the women's 200-meter dash during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Championships at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 27, 2017. Carter qualified for the NCAA finals with a time of 22.70. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com