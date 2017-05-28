Kentucky women advance 16 entrants to NCAA track championships

The University of Kentucky women’s track and field team qualified 16 of its 24 entrants in this weekend’s NCAA East Preliminary for the NCAA Championships June 7-10 in Eugene, Ore.
The UK men pushed six of a possible 20 men on to Eugene, where they will also have decathlete Tim Duckworth competing.
Despite an evening threatened by rain and lightning, UK announced a crowd of 4,721 for Saturday’s events in Lexington, bringing the three-day attendance total to 10,072.
Six facility records were broken Saturday and 12 records fell during the weekend.
UK advanced eight women’s entries Saturday — the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400-meter relays, Destiny Carter and Kianna Gray in the 200, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100 hurdles and 200 dash, Jacklyn Howell in the 100 hurdles and Marie-Josee Ebwea-Bile in the triple jump.
Nick Anderson lowered his school record to 13.53 in the 110 hurdles and will aim to improve on his silver medal performance at last year’s NCAA Championships.
“The goal for this weekend was always go in, win the race and qualify for nationals,” Anderson said. “I had nothing else but that as my goal. To achieve my main goals for the season I had to get there. Now I’ll take this next week and half and just work hard. I’ll fix some things, listen to Coach Flo (Edrick Floreal) and get ready for nationals.”
The women’s 4-by-100 relay school record fell Saturday as well. The team of Carter, Camacho-Quinn, Kayelle Clarke and Gray ran :42.79 to advance to Eugene with the second fastest time in the East. Collegiate record holder LSU qualified first.
Justin Kretchmer qualified for Eugene by taking sixth place in the high jump.
Camacho-Quinn qualified No. 1 in the East as she aims to repeat as national champion in the 110 hurdles. She ran :12.80.
Gray qualified in two relays, the 100 and 200. Camacho-Quinn qualified in the 100 hurdles, 200 and 4-by-100 relay.
