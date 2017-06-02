American Flat Track Twins rider Jared Mees (9) led a pack of riders going into the turn during the Charlotte Half Mile on April 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s dirt track in Charlotte, N.C. Mees finished second in the final.
June 02, 2017 12:11 PM

Top-level dirt track motorcycle racing Saturday at Red Mile

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

American Flat Track racing, the highest level of dirt track motorcycle racing in the nation, comes to Red Mile on Saturday.

Dozens of riders in single- and twin-cylinder classes will compete in more than four hours of competition culminating with two class finals and fireworks.

The riders will be going around Red Mile’s clay at speeds more than 100 miles per hour. Three qualifying heats in each class will set the 18-rider field in each finals.

The AFT Twins series features defending series champion and current points leader Bryan Smith, who has won the last four events on the 18-race schedule. His Indian Motorcycle teammate Jared Mees is a three-time champion and won the first two races of the year.

The AFT Singles series is headlined by 20-year-old Kolby Carlile, the current points leader and Shayna Texter, a former Twins rider and one of only a few female competitors, who has won two out of the last three Singles races.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday as riders begin their qualifying runs.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

Saturday

American Flat Track motorcycle racing

Where: Red Mile

Schedule: Gates open as practice begins at 2 p.m.; Rider autographs at 4:30 p.m.; Opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.; Heats begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Showclix.com/event/red-mile

