Top-level dirt track motorcycle racing Saturday at Red Mile

American Flat Track racing, the highest level of dirt track motorcycle racing in the nation, comes to Red Mile on Saturday.
Dozens of riders in single- and twin-cylinder classes will compete in more than four hours of competition culminating with two class finals and fireworks.
The riders will be going around Red Mile’s clay at speeds more than 100 miles per hour. Three qualifying heats in each class will set the 18-rider field in each finals.
The AFT Twins series features defending series champion and current points leader Bryan Smith, who has won the last four events on the 18-race schedule. His Indian Motorcycle teammate Jared Mees is a three-time champion and won the first two races of the year.
The AFT Singles series is headlined by 20-year-old Kolby Carlile, the current points leader and Shayna Texter, a former Twins rider and one of only a few female competitors, who has won two out of the last three Singles races.
Gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday as riders begin their qualifying runs.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Saturday
American Flat Track motorcycle racing
Where: Red Mile
Schedule: Gates open as practice begins at 2 p.m.; Rider autographs at 4:30 p.m.; Opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.; Heats begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: Showclix.com/event/red-mile
Comments