Little League Baseball: Where to watch, how to follow Lexington’s team Sunday

Lexington’s Eastern Little League all-star baseball team begins play in the Great Lakes Regional on Sunday evening.
The champion of the Great Lakes Regional will advance to the 71st Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Eastern Little League, the state champion from Kentucky, is attempting to become the first team from Lexington to reach the World Series since 1978.
The Great Lakes Regional is a six-team double-elimination tournament also featuring state champions from Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The tournament plays out Sunday through Aug. 12 at Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind., just north of Indianapolis.
Sunday’s two games will not be televised, but you can watch them on ESPN3.com or via the WatchESPN app.
Here is the schedule for Sunday:
4 p.m.: Ohio vs. Wisconsin | Video broadcast | Live stats
7 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Indiana | Video broadcast | Live stats
Click here to view the Great Lakes Regional website.
Click here to follow Eastern Little League on Twitter.
Eastern Little League’s opening game is against a squad from New Albany, Ind.
Roster
Here are the players and coaches who will represent Eastern Little League in the Great Lakes Regional:
Players: Ty Bryant, Braxton Burse, Max DeGraff, Dylan Ginnan, Leighton Harris, Joey Howard, Grady Johnson, Graham Johnson, Will Kessinger, Brady Robeson, Chase Rose, Harrison Tibe, Caleb Wombles, Drew Bowles (Alternate).
Coaches: Manager Jeff Ginnan, pitching coaches Marty DeGraff and Tom Robeson, and assistants Cisco Bryant and John Johnson.
