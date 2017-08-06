Mmoh, Min win singles tournaments at the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships

Inclement weather might have forced the men and women’s singles finals at the Kentucky Bank Championships inside, but it didn’t deter fans from watching some exciting tennis.
In the men’s singles finals, fourth-seeded Michael Mmoh defeated third-seeded John Millman in a three-set thriller 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
Each set was closely contested throughout. Millman won the first set 6-4 after it was tied at 4.
Tied 5-5 in the second set, Millman won the 11th game, but Mmoh forced a tiebreak. In the tiebreak set, Mmoh scored the first six points and held on to win.
Tied 3-3 in the final set, Mmoh won the final three games to take the match.
“The difference was in the next two sets, I just stepped up my game and started playing really aggressive, which actually was less taxing on my body,” Mmoh said. “The first set was extremely taxing, so I think I stepped it up, played my game in the next two sets, went for everything I saw.”
The championship, Mmoh’s first in 2017, was worth $10,800. He also earned a spot in the U.S. Open.
“Playing this way really makes me happy, and especially going into a Grand Slam, that’s exactly how you want to play,” Mmoh said. “You want to come in with confidence, and you want to come in knowing that you can trust your shots in the big points.”
Grace Min wins women's singles final
On the women’s side, No. 7 seeded Grace Min upset No. 2 seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the singles final .
Min captured the first set by winning three of the final four games. She carried over that momentum into the second set, taking the first five games.
Min said her play improved once she made the adjustment from outdoors to indoors.
“I think the biggest thing was the lighting for me, it was hard for me to see the ball,” said Min, who took home $9,823. “After a few games it was fine.”
Doubles finals
On Saturday, champions were crowned in the doubles tournament. Alex Bolt and Max Purcell defeated UK alums Tom Jomby and Eric Quigley 7-5, 6-4. In singles, Quigley lost to Raymond Sarmiento in the semifinals.
On the women’s side, second-seeded Priscilla Hob and Vera Lapko upset top-seeded Hiroko Kuwata and Valeria Savinykh 6-3, 6-4. It was the pair’s third doubles title this summer.
Chris Leach: 859-231-1326
