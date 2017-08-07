Little League Baseball: Where to watch, how to follow Lexington’s team Monday

Lexington’s Eastern Little League all-star baseball team continues play in the Great Lakes Regional on Monday afternoon.
The champion of the Great Lakes Regional will advance to the 71st Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Eastern Little League, the state champion from Kentucky, is attempting to become the first team from Lexington to reach the World Series since 1978.
The Great Lakes Regional is a six-team double-elimination tournament also featuring state champions from Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The tournament plays out through Aug. 12 at Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind., just north of Indianapolis.
Monday’s games are not televised, but you can watch them online on ESPN3.com or via the WatchESPN app.
Here is the schedule for Monday:
Game 3: Michigan vs. Ohio, 10 a.m. | Video broadcast | Box score
Game 4: Kentucky vs. Illinois, 1 p.m. | Video broadcast | Box score
Here are the results from Sunday:
Game 1: Ohio 22, Wisconsin 4 | Game recap | Box score
Game 2: Kentucky 1, Indiana 0 | Game recap | Box score
Click here to view the Great Lakes Regional website.
Click here to follow Eastern Little League on Twitter.
Eastern Little League’s game Monday is against a squad from Hinsdale Little League in Illinois.
Eastern Little League roster
Here are the players and coaches representing Eastern Little League in the Great Lakes Regional:
Players: Ty Bryant, Braxton Burse, Max DeGraff, Dylan Ginnan, Leighton Harris, Joey Howard, Grady Johnson, Graham Johnson, Will Kessinger, Brady Robeson, Chase Rose, Harrison Tibe, Caleb Wombles, Drew Bowles (Alternate).
Coaches: Manager Jeff Ginnan, pitching coaches Marty DeGraff and Tom Robeson, and assistants Cisco Bryant and John Johnson.
Comments