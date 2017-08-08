Little League Baseball: Where to watch, how to follow Lexington’s team Tuesday

Lexington’s Eastern Little League all-star baseball team continues play in the Great Lakes Regional on Tuesday morning.
The champion of the Great Lakes Regional will advance to the 71st Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Eastern Little League, the state champion from Kentucky, is attempting to become the first team from Lexington to reach the World Series since 1978.
The Great Lakes Regional is a six-team double-elimination tournament also featuring state champions from Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The tournament plays out through Aug. 12 at Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind., just north of Indianapolis.
Lexington’s team has split its two games in the tournament thus far. A loss Tuesday would eliminate Eastern Little League.
Tuesday’s games are not televised, but you can watch them online on ESPN3.com or via the WatchESPN app.
Here is the schedule for Tuesday:
Game 5: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, 10 a.m. | Video broadcast | Box score
Game 6: Indiana vs. Michigan, 7 p.m. | Video broadcast| | Box score
Here are the results from Monday:
Game 3: Ohio 10, Michigan 2 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Game 4: Illinois 5, Kentucky 2 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Here are the results from Sunday:
Game 1: Ohio 22, Wisconsin 4 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Game 2: Kentucky 1, Indiana 0 | Game recap Video highlights | Box score
Click here to view the Great Lakes Regional website.
Click here to follow Eastern Little League on Twitter.
Eastern Little League’s game Tuesday is against a squad from Wausau, Wis.
