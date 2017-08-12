Shakespeare himself was at the starting line of the Saturday’s Midsummer Night's Run 5K on Lexington’s Main Street.
Shakespeare himself was at the starting line of the Saturday’s Midsummer Night's Run 5K on Lexington’s Main Street. Matt Goins
Winners of A Midsummer Night’s Run

August 12, 2017 10:45 PM

For the second straight year, Joseph Mullen of Lexington was the overall winner of A Midsummer Night’s Run in downtown Lexington with a time of 15:25.

The top female finisher was 17-year-old Michaela Reinhart of Georgetown, with a time of 17:39.

Roman Schrader finished first in the One Mile Fun Run/Walk with a time of 5:52. Mairanda Talbert, 13, had a time of 6:00 to be the top female finisher.

Ayanna Darrington, 11, won the title of the Fastest Kid in Town.

About 3,600 people participated in the race.

