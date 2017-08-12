Winners of A Midsummer Night’s Run

For the second straight year, Joseph Mullen of Lexington was the overall winner of A Midsummer Night’s Run in downtown Lexington with a time of 15:25.
The top female finisher was 17-year-old Michaela Reinhart of Georgetown, with a time of 17:39.
Roman Schrader finished first in the One Mile Fun Run/Walk with a time of 5:52. Mairanda Talbert, 13, had a time of 6:00 to be the top female finisher.
Ayanna Darrington, 11, won the title of the Fastest Kid in Town.
About 3,600 people participated in the race.
Comments