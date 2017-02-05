Side projects aside, time for John Calipari to solve the puzzle

John Clay

The snarky skeptics will request that on the next Cal Cast, John Calipari’s weekly podcast, the Kentucky coach might invite a guest who could help him figure out what in the world is going on with his struggling basketball team.

After all, it’s hard to do podcasts, a book tour, attend Pittsburgh Steelers games and sit for national media interviews, plus find time to coach. So say the critics.

When your team has lost three of its last four games — including that 88-66 Saturday no-show at Florida — and dropped from first place in the SEC, a conference it was expected to dominate, you open the door for the critics to knock your extracurriculars.

It’s a dumb argument, however. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski has managed to have a weekly show on satellite radio and still win national championships. Louisville’s Rick Pitino, with his cadre of collaborative authors, has churned out multiple books while winning multiple titles.

Calipari is doing what he’s always done: incessantly sell the Kentucky/Calipari brand to the best recruits possible to assemble the most talented team possible, even if that means a team built on one-and-dones.

The trick is to coach the all-star cast to blend together and play for each other, something Calipari has done with amazing consistency over his eight years in Lexington. He’s been to four Final Fours and won one title. He’s in the Hall of Fame, for heaven’s sakes.

Before Saturday’s game in Gainesville, former UK associate athletic director Scott Stricklin — the new Florida AD — professed amazement at how Calipari starts over with practically a new team each season and still makes it work.

Now, however, with this team, the coach has reached a sticking point. Individuals that blended so well so early, that shared the basketball in a collective effort that dominated opponents for nearly the first two months of the season, appear to have splintered into one-on-one instead of all-for-one.

“We’ve got to get back to the way we were playing,” Calipari said Saturday.

The numbers don’t lie. Early this season, UK posted astronomical assist numbers — 25 against Cleveland State, 24 against UT-Martin, 33 against Arizona State, 24 in the SEC-opening romp at Ole Miss. That stat has nose-dived, especially on the road. UK made eight assists in a close win at Vanderbilt. It was credited with a season-low seven Saturday night.

Calipari continued to lament his team’s tendency to make easy plays hard. “Cute” was one description. There are too many lob passes, no-look deliveries, drives deep underneath the basket with no clear purpose. Five times this season Kentucky has failed to average a point per possession, which is the baseline number for offensive efficiency. Three of those have occurred in the last four games.

Fact is, Kentucky isn’t good enough defensively to survive a poor offensive effort. Saturday, the Cats accomplished the triple-doubly bad: bad offense, bad defense and bad rebounding. Lack of effort surely figured into the rebounding. Seeing Malik Monk laughing on the bench as the clock ticked down didn’t help.

The bad news is this Kentucky team is not as good as we were initially led to believe. The good news is it has plenty of national company. UK was one of six AP Top 10 teams to lose Saturday, which matched a record for the most in a single day.

So with no clear superior force on the horizon, this year’s title will go to the team that gets it together in March, when it matters most, and the coach who can figure out how to get that done. Podcasts, book tours and other such endeavors aside, that’s where a coach like Calipari earns his big bucks.

Next game

LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)

Kentucky offensive stats and points per possession

Date

Opp

FG pct

AST

TO

PPP

11/11/16

Stephen F Austin

0.500

21

13

1.112

11/13/16

Canisius

0.508

10

10

1.248

11/15/16

vsMichigan St

0.383

17

14

0.926

11/20/16

Duqesne

0.461

19

11

1.149

11/23/16

Cleveland St

0.521

25

13

1.226

11/25/16

UT-Martin

0.554

24

12

1.374

11/28/16

vsArizona St

0.524

33

9

1.378

12/3/16

UCLA

0.413

16

9

1.111

12/7/16

Valparaiso

0.458

15

17

1.102

12/11/16

vsHofstra

0.514

20

7

1.247

12/17/16

vsNorth Carolina

0.541

19

10

1.304

12/21/16

@Louisville

0.397

10

13

0.949

12/29/16

@Mississippi

0.500

24

8

1.201

1/3/17

Texas A&M

0.524

16

9

1.402

1/7/17

Arkansas

0.525

13

9

1.311

1/10/17

@Vanderbilt

0.507

8

6

1.169

1/14/17

Auburn

0.571

19

13

1.274

1/17/17

@Miss State

0.508

16

16

1.108

1/21/17

South Carolina

0.583

17

17

1.209

1/24/17

@Tennessee

0.417

14

14

0.991

1/28/17

Kansas

0.473

14

17

0.994

1/31/17

Georgia

0.422

14

14

1.152

2/4/17

@Florida

0.377

7

13

0.836

