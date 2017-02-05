Side projects aside, time for John Calipari to solve the puzzle

The snarky skeptics will request that on the next Cal Cast, John Calipari’s weekly podcast, the Kentucky coach might invite a guest who could help him figure out what in the world is going on with his struggling basketball team.
After all, it’s hard to do podcasts, a book tour, attend Pittsburgh Steelers games and sit for national media interviews, plus find time to coach. So say the critics.
When your team has lost three of its last four games — including that 88-66 Saturday no-show at Florida — and dropped from first place in the SEC, a conference it was expected to dominate, you open the door for the critics to knock your extracurriculars.
It’s a dumb argument, however. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski has managed to have a weekly show on satellite radio and still win national championships. Louisville’s Rick Pitino, with his cadre of collaborative authors, has churned out multiple books while winning multiple titles.
Calipari is doing what he’s always done: incessantly sell the Kentucky/Calipari brand to the best recruits possible to assemble the most talented team possible, even if that means a team built on one-and-dones.
The trick is to coach the all-star cast to blend together and play for each other, something Calipari has done with amazing consistency over his eight years in Lexington. He’s been to four Final Fours and won one title. He’s in the Hall of Fame, for heaven’s sakes.
Before Saturday’s game in Gainesville, former UK associate athletic director Scott Stricklin — the new Florida AD — professed amazement at how Calipari starts over with practically a new team each season and still makes it work.
February you are going to get some train wrecks. Who you play,when you play,where you play,in relation to turn around games and off days.— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) February 5, 2017
Now, however, with this team, the coach has reached a sticking point. Individuals that blended so well so early, that shared the basketball in a collective effort that dominated opponents for nearly the first two months of the season, appear to have splintered into one-on-one instead of all-for-one.
“We’ve got to get back to the way we were playing,” Calipari said Saturday.
The numbers don’t lie. Early this season, UK posted astronomical assist numbers — 25 against Cleveland State, 24 against UT-Martin, 33 against Arizona State, 24 in the SEC-opening romp at Ole Miss. That stat has nose-dived, especially on the road. UK made eight assists in a close win at Vanderbilt. It was credited with a season-low seven Saturday night.
Calipari continued to lament his team’s tendency to make easy plays hard. “Cute” was one description. There are too many lob passes, no-look deliveries, drives deep underneath the basket with no clear purpose. Five times this season Kentucky has failed to average a point per possession, which is the baseline number for offensive efficiency. Three of those have occurred in the last four games.
Not a great look for Malik Monk there. Down 20 and laughing on the bench.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) February 5, 2017
Fact is, Kentucky isn’t good enough defensively to survive a poor offensive effort. Saturday, the Cats accomplished the triple-doubly bad: bad offense, bad defense and bad rebounding. Lack of effort surely figured into the rebounding. Seeing Malik Monk laughing on the bench as the clock ticked down didn’t help.
The bad news is this Kentucky team is not as good as we were initially led to believe. The good news is it has plenty of national company. UK was one of six AP Top 10 teams to lose Saturday, which matched a record for the most in a single day.
So with no clear superior force on the horizon, this year’s title will go to the team that gets it together in March, when it matters most, and the coach who can figure out how to get that done. Podcasts, book tours and other such endeavors aside, that’s where a coach like Calipari earns his big bucks.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Next game
LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)
Kentucky offensive stats and points per possession
Date
Opp
FG pct
AST
TO
PPP
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
0.500
21
13
1.112
11/13/16
Canisius
0.508
10
10
1.248
11/15/16
vsMichigan St
0.383
17
14
0.926
11/20/16
Duqesne
0.461
19
11
1.149
11/23/16
Cleveland St
0.521
25
13
1.226
11/25/16
UT-Martin
0.554
24
12
1.374
11/28/16
vsArizona St
0.524
33
9
1.378
12/3/16
UCLA
0.413
16
9
1.111
12/7/16
Valparaiso
0.458
15
17
1.102
12/11/16
vsHofstra
0.514
20
7
1.247
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
0.541
19
10
1.304
12/21/16
@Louisville
0.397
10
13
0.949
12/29/16
@Mississippi
0.500
24
8
1.201
1/3/17
Texas A&M
0.524
16
9
1.402
1/7/17
Arkansas
0.525
13
9
1.311
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
0.507
8
6
1.169
1/14/17
Auburn
0.571
19
13
1.274
1/17/17
@Miss State
0.508
16
16
1.108
1/21/17
South Carolina
0.583
17
17
1.209
1/24/17
@Tennessee
0.417
14
14
0.991
1/28/17
Kansas
0.473
14
17
0.994
1/31/17
Georgia
0.422
14
14
1.152
2/4/17
@Florida
0.377
7
13
0.836
