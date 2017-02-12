John Clay

February 12, 2017 5:20 PM

Which SEC team has the best road to the finish line?

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

All three are 20-5 overall.

All three are 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

All three have six league games remaining.

The preseason pick to positively pulverize a conference full of supposed weaklings, Kentucky finds itself locked in a three-way tie for first place with Florida and South Carolina as we hit the final third of the SEC men’s basketball season.

The Gators and Gamecocks have matched the Cats stride-for-stride and then some. Florida spanked John Calipari’s club by 22 points in Gainesville a shocking Saturday ago. True, Kentucky handled South Carolina by 16 at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23, but the visitors were without a key piece in P.J. Dozier, who missed the game because of back spasms.

With all that in mind and the stretch run at hand, let’s take a look at the road ahead for each of the three teams atop the standings.

Florida: After back-to-back losses to South Carolina (on the road) and Vanderbilt (at home), Mike White’s team has won six straight games, including five in the SEC and the convincing bashing of the Big Blue in Gainesville.

The Gators have four road games remaining and just two at home. They are at Auburn on Tuesday night before traveling to Mississippi State on Saturday. The following week is huge. After a Feb. 21 home game with South Carolina, the Gators visit Rupp Arena for the UK rematch on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Florida finishes its regular season with a home game against Arkansas (March 1) and road date at Vanderbilt (March 4). That’s the same Vanderbilt that is the last team to beat the Gators, pulling a 68-66 upset at the O’Connell Center on Jan. 21.

South Carolina: Like Kentucky, South Carolina has a balanced geographic schedule down the stretch. The Gamecocks play host to Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 25) and Mississippi State (Feb. 28) while traveling to Vanderbilt (Feb. 18), Florida (Feb. 21) and Ole Miss (March 4).

The Florida game could decide the Gamecocks’ fate. A win in Gainesville would give Frank Martin’s club a sweep of the Gators and a spot in the conference driver’s seat.

True, South Carolina did slip up last Tuesday at home, losing that four-overtime marathon to Alabama, but Sindarius Thornwell — 28 points in Saturday’s win at Mississippi State — seems determined to carry the Gamecocks to the title.

Kentucky: The Cats have a balanced schedule the rest of the way. Tennessee (Feb. 14), Florida (Feb. 25) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 28) all visit Rupp Arena. UK must visit Georgia (Feb. 18), Missouri (Feb. 21) and Texas A&M (March 4).

The Florida game is huge, of course. Rupp should be rocking given the way the Gators handled the Cats in the Sunshine State. And after home losses to UCLA and Kansas, John Calipari’s club needs an impressive home win against a marquee team.

Yet the trickiest of the final six could be that Feb. 18 date with Georgia in Athens. The Bulldogs are the official hard-luck team of the SEC, losing five games by a total of 22 points. Two of those losses were in overtime, including the 90-81 decision at UK on Jan. 31.

Maybe the Dawgs finally climbed off the schneid Saturday, rallying from 14 points down to win 76-75 at Tennessee. Senior guard J.J. Frazier, who has struggled at times this season, scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half.

And maybe Kentucky got back on track with Saturday’s grinder of a 67-58 win at Alabama and can make good on all those preseason predictions. Six games left to find out.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC men’s basketball standings

Team

SEC

Overall

Florida

10-2

20-5

Kentucky

10-2

20-5

South Carolina

10-2

20-5

Arkansas

7-5

18-7

Alabama

7-5

14-10

Ole Miss

6-6

15-10

Tennessee

6-6

14-11

Auburn

5-7

16-9

Miss State

5-7

14-10

Georgia

5-7

14-11

Texas A&M

5-7

13-11

Vanderbilt

5-7

12-13

Missouri

2-10

7-17

LSU

1-11

9-15

Florida men’s basketball SEC results

Date

Opponent

UF

Opp

Dec

SEC

12/29

@Arkansas

81

72

W

1-0

1/3

Ole Miss

70

63

W

2-0

1/7

Tennessee

83

70

W

3-0

1/10

@Alabama

80

67

W

4-0

1/14

Georgia

80

76

W*

5-0

1/18

@S Carolina

53

57

L

5-1

1/21

Vanderbilt

66

68

L

5-2

1/25

@LSU

106

71

W

6-2

2/2

Missouri

93

54

W

7-2

2/4

Kentucky

88

66

W

8-2

2/7

@Georgia

72

60

W

9-2

2/11

Texas A&M

71

62

W

10-2

2/14

@Auburn

2/18

@Miss State

2/21

S Carolina

2/25

@Kentucky

3/1

Arkansas

3/4

@Vanderbilt

Kentucky men’s basketball SEC results

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

SEC

12/29

@Ole Miss

99

76

W

1-0

1/3

Texas A&M

100

58

W

2-0

1/7

Arkansas

97

71

W

3-0

1/10

@Vanderbilt

87

81

W

4-0

1/14

Auburn

92

72

W

5-0

1/17

@Miss St

88

81

W

6-0

1/21

S Carolina

85

69

W

7-0

1/24

@Tennessee

80

82

L

7-1

1/31

Georgia

90

81

W*

8-1

2/4

@Florida

66

88

L

8-2

2/7

LSU

92

85

W

9-2

2/11

@Alabama

67

58

W

10-2

2/14

Tennessee

2/18

@Georgia

2/21

@Missouri

2/25

Florida

2/28

Vanderbilt

3/4

@Texas A&M

South Carolina men’s basketball SEC results

Date

Opponent

SC

Opp

Dec

Rec

1/4

@Georgia

67

61

W

1-0

1/7

Texas A&M

79

68

W

2-0

1/11

@Tennessee

70

60

W

3-0

1/14

Ole Miss

67

56

W

4-0

1/18

Florida

57

53

W

5-0

1/21

@Kentucky

69

85

L

5-1

1/24

Auburn

98

69

W

6-1

1/28

@Missouri

63

53

W

7-1

2/1

@LSU

88

63

W

8-1

2/4

Georgia

77

75

W

9-1

2/7

Alabama

86

90

L*

9-2

2/11

@Miss State

77

73

W

10-2

2/15

Arkansas

2/18

@Vanderbilt

2/21

@Florida

2/25

Tennessee

2/28

Miss State

3/4

@Ole Miss

Tuesday

Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky

7 p.m. (ESPN)

Related content

John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

View more video

About John Clay

John Clay

@johnclayiv

A native of Central Kentucky and a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky, John Clay is an award-winning blogger who covered UK football for 13 seasons before being promoted to columnist in 2000.

Sports Videos