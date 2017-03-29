Come on, Kentucky basketball fans, you’re better than that. Right?

Random notes:
▪ No one hurts you more than yourself. I’m talking to you Kentucky basketball fans. Your national image took a hit Wednesday when ESPN and the Associated Press reported John Higgins had received death threats. Higgins is one of the three officials who worked Sunday’s NCAA Tournament South Region finals between Kentucky and North Carolina. Kentucky lost 75-73. Some UK fans — hopefully, a minority — blame Higgins.
The Facebook page for Higgins’ roofing company in Omaha, Neb., was shut down because of false and profane comments posted by readers. Internet anonymity emboldens cowards. This went a step beyond, however. According to the reports, Higgins met with law enforcement officials for more than two hours Tuesday to discuss death threats left on his unlisted phone number.
If you’re a fan who posted to Higgins’ Facebook page, or attempted to call him with a complaint or threat, you need to stop being a fan. Go find another hobby. Better yet, seek professional help. You’ve given Big Blue Nation and Kentucky basketball a national black eye.
UNC-Kentucky is the 2nd most watched Elite 8 matchup since 2005 with 15.5 million viewers. Only Duke-Louisville in 2013 had more.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2017
Higgins is a respected veteran official. In fact, he will work this year’s Final Four, and not for the first time. Did he miss some calls Sunday? Probably. All officials do. It’s an impossible job. As someone fortunate enough to sit close to the action, I am amazed how well officials do game after game. They should be respected, not harassed.
Kentucky lost. Get over it. North Carolina outrebounded UK by 10. It played excellent defense on UK guard Malik Monk. It hit the winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining. Kentucky had chances and came up short. Give the Tar Heels credit, quit whining and move on. Stop hurting yourself and your team.
▪ Second-guessers question why UK Coach John Calipari did not call a timeout after Monk’s three-pointer tied the score at 73 with 7.2 seconds left. Easier said than done considering how quickly Carolina takes the ball out of the net and races the other way. If Cal calls time and North Carolina scores, he is knocked for allowing Roy Williams to call a play.
▪ Save me your “Cal can’t win the close ones” knock, as well. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62 the Sunday before. In 2015, it beat Notre Dame 68-66 in the Midwest Region finals. In 2014, it beat Michigan 75-72 in the Midwest finals and Wisconsin 74-73 in the Final Four. Those wins have apparently been forgotten.
▪ Calipari’s record at UK in games decided by four points or less: 26-19.
▪ According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, UK-North Carolina was the second-most watched Elite Eight game since 2005. Only Louisville’s 2013 Midwest Region finals win over Duke — the Kevin Ware game — drew more viewers.
▪ What do Patrick Patterson and De’Aaron Fox have in common? In the past 10 years, they are the only UK players to score 30 or more points in a game without making a three-pointer. Patterson did it twice. In the 2008-09 season, he scored 31 points against Lamar and 33 against Tennessee State without attempting a three-pointer in either game. Fox missed his only three-point attempt in last Friday’s win over UCLA, yet still scored 39 points.
▪ South Carolina’s run to the men’s Final Four has an added bonus. The country has discovered Sindarius Thornwell. In four NCAA Tournament games, the senior has scored 103 points, grabbed 30 rebounds and contributed 10 assists. SEC basketball fans knew Thornwell’s toughness and brilliance. Now the country does, too.
▪ My predictions have airballed the entire tournament. That’s no reason to stop before the Final Four. Gonzaga over South Carolina. North Carolina over Oregon. North Carolina over Gonzaga in the finals.
▪ The road to the Kentucky Derby is hitting the stretch. Saturday brings us the Florida Derby and the Louisiana Derby. Next Saturday brings us the Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
▪ Interesting note out of Arizona: The Reds will begin the season with Rookie Davis and Amir Garrett, both rookies, in the rotation of starting pitchers. Davis arrived from the Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman trade. FanGraphs ranks Garrett as the 65th-best prospect in all of baseball.
▪ Major League Baseball opens play Sunday. The Reds open Monday with Philadelphia at Great American Ball Park. My Reds 2017 projection: 74-88. I’m an optimist.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky Derby preps for 2017
Date
Race
Track
Points
Winner
9/17/16
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
10
Not This Time
10/1/16
FrontRunner
Belmont Park
10
Gormley
10/8/16
Champagne
Belmont Park
10
Practical Joke
10/8/16
Breeders' Futurity
Keeneland
10
Classic Empire
11/5/16
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Santa Anita Park
20
Classic Empire
11/19/16
Delta Downs Jackpot
Delta Downs
10
Gunnevera
11/26/16
Remsen
Aqueduct
10
Mo Town
11/26/16
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
10
McCraken
11/26/16
Cattleya Sho*
Tokyo Racecourse
40
Mont Saint Legame
12/10/16
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
10
Mastery
1/2/17
Jerome
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
1/7/17
Sham
Santa Anita Park
10
Gormley
1/16/17
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn Park
10
Uncontested
1/21/17
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
10
Guest Suite
2/4/17
Withers
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
2/4/17
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
10
Irish War Cry
2/4/17
Robert B. Lewis
Santa Anita Park
10
Royal Mo
2/11/17
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
10
McCraken
2/18/17
El Camino Real Derby
Golden Gate Fields
10
Zakaroff
2/19/17
Hyacinth*
Tokyo Racecourse
50
Epicharis
2/20/17
Southwest
Oaklawn Park
10
One Liner
2/25/17
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
50
Girvin
3/4/17
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
50
Gunnevera
3/4/17
Gotham
Aqueduct
50
J Boys Echo
3/11/17
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
50
Tapwrit
3/11/17
San Felipe
Santa Anita Park
50
Mastery
3/18/17
Rebel
Oaklawn Park
50
Malagacy
3/25/17
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
100
Thunder Snow
3/25/17
Spiral
Turfway Park
50
Fast and Accurate
3/25/17
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
50
Hence
4/1/17
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
100
4/1/17
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
100
4/8/17
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
100
4/8/17
Blue Grass
Keeneland
100
4/8/17
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita Park
100
4/15/17
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn Park
100
4/15/17
Lexington
Keeneland
10
* Japan Road to Kentucky Derby
