Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addresses the status of a trio of Wildcats heading into the season. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addresses the status of a trio of Wildcats heading into the season. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

John Clay

As Mark Stoops starts fifth year, Kentucky football has no excuses

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

July 30, 2017 6:24 PM

No excuses.

It is year five for Mark Stoops as the Kentucky football coach, after all. Five years of recruiting better players. Five years of changing attitudes. Five years of implementing a culture. Five years of developing talent. Five years of building a culture.

“Going into year five we should be stronger,” Stoops said Sunday at the team’s annual Media Day to start training camp for the 2017 season.

To be sure, the Cats cleared a pair of hurdles last season, year four of the Stoops Era. They dramatically defeated arch-rival and ranked Louisville in Louisville 41-38 for a seventh 2016 victory and UK’s first winning season since 2009. They earned the school’s first bowl invitation since 2010.

And yet, given the task Stoops undertook upon arrival in 2013, trying to re-assemble a program that had trap-door dropped to a 2-10 campaign in Joker Phillips’ final season, it stands to reason that 2017, Stoops’ fifth season, would be his put-up-or-shut-up season, the one where it is reasonable to believe the fruits of his labors would begin to pay dividends.

Sunday, the Cats looked the part. Stoops’ first year, you didn’t need the trained eye of an NFL scout to see the Cats lacked the necessary size and strength to compete in the brutal SEC. Turned out that book could be judged by its cover. Stoops’ first season duplicated Phillips’ last with a 2-10 record.

The next year, however, the Cats looked a little bigger. And a little bigger the next. And so on. The victories have gone from two to five to five to seven. And as players posed for pictures and conducted interviews on the sunny Kroger Field on Sunday, you couldn’t help notice that there just appears to be more SEC-looking players.

“I think our roster is pretty close to where we should be,” said Vince Marrow, Stoops’ recruiting coordinator and the man credited as most responsible for the talent upgrade. “Just now, I think our D-line has to catch up to everything else on our roster.”

Yes, the defensive line is a question mark. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran must find a running back to team with 1,000-yard rusher Benny Snell and replace the 1,000-plus yards lost when Boom Williams turned pro. Veteran wide receivers must come through. Jon Toth’s leadership will be missed on the offensive line.

Stoops talked at some length Sunday about finding a nickel back to cover slot receivers on offense, and if you don’t think that’s a big deal you don’t understand today’s three- and four-wide receiver offenses.

Now the counter-argument(s): Stephen Johnson returns at quarterback. Drew Barker, once the starter, is 100 percent after back surgery. There is no reason for Snell to regress. The offensive line has experience. The sophomores — Jordan Jones, Josh Allen, Denzil Ware, Mike Edwards, Chris Westry, Derrick Baity — who spear-headed last year’s defense are now juniors.

Bad things can happen, of course. Injuries. Bad bounces. Unexpected problems. In the SEC, there is a monster lurking around every corner.

Plus, this is the first time under Stoops that Kentucky is coming off what can be termed a successful season. The win over Louisville. The TaxSlayer bowl appearance, even if it ended in a loss to Georgia Tech.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

“Every year it seems like we’re getting a little more confident,” said tight end C.J. Conrad. “This group didn’t lose a lot of guys. There are lot of the same faces around, same coaches around. Definitely a different confidence about us this year.”

Confidence is good, but complacency is a killer.

“We’re definitely not satisfied,” Conrad said. “That’s the farthest thing we are right now.”

Year five. No excuses.

Said Stoops, “It’s really about us, it’s about where we finish.”

Who is Kentucky's most athletic football coach?

During preseason media day, Coach Mark Stoops was asked which member of his staff is the most athletic.

Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Stoops: I really like where we're at right now compared to last year

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talked about the progress in leadership and overall he has seen going into year five.

Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Stoops expects Lynn Bowden this week, plus injury updates

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provides updates on players who are unavailable.

aslitz@herald-leader.com

Matt Elam: If you're relevant, you're going to have criticism

At Kentucky football's Media Day on Sunday, nose guard Matt Elam addressed criticism from SEC Network analyst Greg McElroy that Elam was lazy and an underachiever.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Stephen Johnson: Fumbling issues have been addressed

Fumbling the football was a problem last season for Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson. At Media Day on Sunday, he talked about how he hopes to eliminate that this year.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Is Benny Snell the best back in the SEC?

After rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a true freshman last year, Kentucky's Benny Snell was asked at Media Day if he is the best running back in the SEC?

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Benny Snell on setting fire to preseason magazine

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks about posting a video of himself burning a preseason magazine he felt like did not give the Cats enough respect.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Drew Barker back to 100 percent, no limitations

Kentucky quarterback Drew Barker says he enters fall camp fully recovered from last year's back surgery.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

A.J. Rose excited for opportunity after redshirting

After redshirting as a freshman Kentucky running back A.J. Rose is excited to compete for carries.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Vince Marrow: We're very close to where we should be

Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow talks about the roster for 2017.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

C.J. Conrad: We're definitely not satisfied, we want to win every game

At Kentucky Football Media Day, tight end C.J. Conrad talks about the team's confidence going into 2017.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Landon Young thankful for experience as true freshman

Kentucky sophomore offensive tackle Landon Young on the experience he acquired last year as a true freshman.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Site

9/2/17

Southern Miss

Away

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

Home

9/16/17

South Carolina

Away

9/23/17

Florida

Home

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

Home

10/7/17

Missouri

Home

10/14/17

Open

 

10/21/17

Mississippi State

Away

10/28/17

Tennessee

Home

11/4/17

Ole Miss

Home

11/11/17

Vanderbilt

Away

11/18/17

Georgia

Away

11/25/17

Louisville

Home

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mark Stoops is thankful for continuity

View More Video

About John Clay

John Clay

@johnclayiv

A native of Central Kentucky and a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky, John Clay is an award-winning blogger who covered UK football for 13 seasons before being promoted to columnist in 2000.