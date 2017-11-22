Key figures in Saturday’s Alabama-Auburn game were youth football teammates in Kentucky

Random notes for Thanksgiving:

▪ Saturday’s Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn has a local twist. Actually, it has a Richmond, Kentucky, twist.

As Joseph Goodman of AL.com reports, Alabama running back Damien Harris and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham were teammates on the same Richmond Parks and Recreation 7- and 8-year-old football team growing up.

Of course, Harris went on to make his name as a star running back at Madison Southern High School. Considered one of the best prep running backs in the nation, Harris signed with Alabama, where he rushed for 1,040 yards last season and has 855 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per carry, this year.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Born in Corbin, Stidham began his pee wee football career in Richmond before his family moved to Texas. At Stephenville, Texas, Stidham developed into one of the nation’s best quarterback prospects. Stidham signed with Baylor before transferring to Auburn, where he has thrown for 2,445 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Harris and Stidham reconnected at The Opening, a Nike recruiting event in Oregon. They have remained in touch during college and now they will be on opposite sidelines Saturday.

▪ This being Thanksgiving, let us give thanks for Joey Votto, who came oh so close to winning his second National League Most Valuable Player award only to lose by the thinnest of margins to the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton. In the Reds’ rebuilding process that has tried fans’ patience, Votto has been phenomenal to watch.

ICYMI: Has Duke replaced Kentucky as the king of college basketball recruiting? A closer look at the trends, with insight from the experts https://t.co/K9nNN65PY3 — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 22, 2017

▪ SEC basketball can’t help but feel cheated by the news Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing back surgery. Rated as the No. 1 freshman prospect and considered the probable top pick in next year’s NBA Draft, Porter played all of two minutes and seven seconds this year for Mizzou.

▪ As for healthy freshmen, Duke’s Marvin Bagley is off to a fast start. Through five games, the 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 19.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game. Bagley is shooting 62.1 percent from the field.

20 years ago today, Tim Couch and Peyton Manning wrought AirMageddon in Lexington https://t.co/vdKTAxRp3O — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) November 22, 2017

▪ You can say the same about Alabama freshman Collin Sexton. Through three games, the 6-2 guard is averaging 25.3 points in 28.3 minutes per game. Sexton scored 29 points Tuesday night as the Crimson Tide survived a scare from underrated Texas-Arlington, 77-76.

▪ If I’m Chip Kelly, I’d pick the head coaching opening at Florida over UCLA. Reason 1: There are too many other things to do in Los Angeles besides watch UCLA football. Reason 2: There’s no reason why Florida should not always be good/great in football.

▪ If, as reported, Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin on Sunday, the SEC could have as many as five new coaches next season. Florida and Tennessee are already searching. Ole Miss currently has an interim coach. And Bret Bielema is on very thin ice at Arkansas after AD Jeff Long was fired.

▪ Speaking of Arkansas, the Razorbacks are supposedly going to make a major run at Auburn head coach and former Arkansas high school coach Gus Malzahn.

No. 6 UK volleyball racks up slew of SEC honors https://t.co/m06HpFbDZp — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) November 22, 2017

▪ Despite the Grumors, I can’t see Jon Gruden giving up his easy-peasy “Monday Night Football” gig to be the head coach at Tennessee. “Rocky Top” or no “Rocky Top.”

▪ Have to admit I’m a bit surprised to see Louisville as a 10-point favorite at Kentucky on Saturday.

▪ Believe it or not, if the Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday and the Steelers a week from Monday — both games are at Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati would be 6-6 and right back in the thick of the wild-card race in the mediocre AFC.

▪ Though you can certainly make the argument he has been underutilized, C.J. Conrad’s injury will be felt these final two games. The Kentucky tight end presented a threat opposing defenses schemed to stop. With Conrad lost for the season to foot injury, defenses can turn more of their attention to slowing Benny Snell.