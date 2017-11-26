There is only one way Kentucky football can end 2017 on a high note

This year, Kentucky football needs to win its bowl game.

That wasn’t the case last year. The Cats were just happy to be there. It was their first bowl trip since 2010. Kentucky had won seven games. It had upset 11th-ranked Louisville in the regular-season finale.

It would have been nice to win the TaxSlayer Bow in sunny Jacksonville, but the 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech did no great harm to the program. Being there was the accomplishment.

This year is different. The circumstances are different. Much different. After closing the regular season with blowout losses to Georgia (42-13 in Athens) and arch-rival Louisville (44-17 in Lexington), the Cats need more than a good postseason performance this time around. The Cats need a win.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Why? Saturday’s crowd at Kroger Field is why. The announced attendance of 56,186 was the smallest for a UK-U of L game in Lexington since the series got a re-boot in 1994. The previous low was 58,967 back in 1995, when 58,000 was the listed capacity of Commonwealth Stadium (now Kroger Field) before a 1999 expansion increased the number to 67,000.

Stadium renovation in 2015 reduced seating to about 62,000. But two years ago, when a then 5-6 Kentucky played host to Louisville in the regular-season finale, the game was a sell-out with announced ticket sales of 62,512.

You would have thought this year’s game would have matched that number. After all, Kentucky entered with a 7-4 record. It had gone 4-4 in the SEC for the second consecutive year. Louisville boasted the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the most exciting players in the sport’s history. And yet there were plenty of empty seats in the afternoon sun.

For whatever reason, Big Blue Nation has never truly warmed to this football team. You can see it in the audience numbers on websites. You can hear it on the call-in shows. Most of all, you can find it in the ticket sales. The Sept. 23 game against Florida drew a home crowd of 62,945. Of the other six home games, none drew more than 57,543, that for Tennessee.

Mark Stoops has made great progress in building his program. UK went 2-10 his first year. It has posted 7-5 records each of the last two. After losing 20 of their 24 SEC games his first three seasons, the Cats are 8-8 in conference play the past two campaigns.

It wasn't all bad for Kentucky yesterday as RB Benny Snell had himself a career day and earned 122 yards after contact while forcing 6 missed tackles despite the loss to Louisville. pic.twitter.com/mv0lO2KHhU — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 26, 2017

This season, it featured a running back in Benny Snell who led the SEC in rushing with 1,318 yards, including a career-high 211 on Saturday. Over his final five games, three of them losses, Snell averaged 199.6 rushing yards per game.

These days, that’s not enough. Times have changed. More games on television. Higher prices for tickets. Beating teams you are supposed to beat doesn’t cut it with the average fan. You need to beat the big dogs.

Outside of that 41-38 win over Louisville last year, Kentucky has yet to do that. It caught South Carolina early in the season. It beat Missouri before the Tigers got hot. It beat the first Tennessee team in program history that went 0-8 in the SEC.

Conversely, it failed to stay on the field with the three best teams it played — Mississippi State (45-7), Georgia and Louisville. And the site of an undisciplined team against Louisville, and a coach who kept playing someone who had committed three personal foul penalties and one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, didn’t help matters.

Neither did this: UK’s seventh victory this season — the 44-21 win at Vanderbilt — triggered an automatic one-year extension to Stoops’ contract, boosting his salary to $5 million in 2022-23, right before the Cats were blown out 86-30 in their final two games.

That’s what makes the outcome of Kentucky’s bowl game so important. Music City Bowl. Liberty Bowl. Belk Bowl. The destination doesn’t matter. Wherever the Cats end up going and whomever the Cats end up playing, they need a win.

Home attendance in Mark Stoops Era Date Opponent UK Opp Dec Attendance 9/7/13 Miami (O) 41 7 W 54,846 9/14/13 Louisville 13 27 L 65,445 9/28/13 Florida 7 24 L 62,076 10/12/13 Alabama 7 48 L 69,873 11/2/13 Alabama State 48 14 W 53,797 11/9/13 Missouri 17 48 L 55,290 11/30/13 Tennessee 14 27 L 54,986 8/30/14 UT-Martin 59 14 W 50,398 9/6/14 Ohio U 20 3 W 51,910 9/27/14 Vanderbilt 17 7 W 56,940 10/4/14 South Carolina 45 38 W 62,135 10/11/14 UL-Monroe 48 14 W 56,676 10/25/14 Mississippi St 31 45 L 64,791 11/8/14 Georgia 31 63 L 60,152 9/5/15 La-Lafayette 40 33 W 62,933 9/19/15 Florida 9 14 L 63,040 9/26/15 Missouri 21 13 W 58,008 10/3/15 Eastern Kentucky 34 27 W (OT) 63,380 10/15/15 Auburn 27 30 L 63,407 10/31/15 Tennessee 21 52 L 60,886 11/21/15 Charlotte 58 10 W 56,195 11/28/15 Louisville 24 38 L 62,512 9/3/16 Southern Miss 35 44 L 57,230 9/17/16 New Mexico St 62 42 W 49,669 9/24/16 South Carolina 17 10 W 51,702 10/8/16 Vanderbilt 20 13 W 55,030 10/22/16 Mississippi St 40 38 W 50,414 11/5/16 Georgia 24 27 L 62,507 11/19/16 Austin Peay 49 13 W 48,498 9/9/17 Eastern Kentucky 27 16 W 54,868 9/23/17 Florida 27 28 L 62,945 9/30/17 Eastern Michigan 24 20 W 50,593 10/7/17 Missouri 40 34 W 57,476 10/28/17 Tennessee 29 26 W 57,543 11/4/17 Ole Miss 34 37 L 55,665 11/25/17 Louisville 17 44 L 56,186