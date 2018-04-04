Nick Mingione likes it if Kentucky baseball fans are grumbling

Tough’s not enough. Doesn’t begin to cut it, in fact. Brutal is the far better description for Southeastern Conference baseball in 2018. Don’t believe me? Count the conference members in the current USA Today College Baseball Coaches Poll, released Monday. We’ll wait. It’ll take awhile.

Ten. That’s right, 10 out of 14. A record for any one conference in a single poll. The defending national champion Florida Gators lead the way at No. 1, followed by No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Georgia, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 20 LSU and No. 22 Missouri.

Hey Alabama, Mississippi State, Tennessee and South Carolina: What’s your problem?

Yes, Kentucky is ranked 10th in the nation. Never mind that the Cats are 3-6 in the league. Never mind that they are parked in last place in the SEC East. Never mind that last weekend they lost two out of three at Alabama, which had previously won just one conference game.

If this season, after the sudden success of last season, has led to any fan grumbling, second-year Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione hasn’t heard it. And if he did, he’d be fine with it.

“I love anybody that cares,” the coach said Tuesday. “So to be grumbling, it probably means you care. So I would welcome that, because they care.”

Plus, a day earlier, Mingione stated the obvious: “It’s tough to win on the road in our league.”

It’s tough to win anywhere in this league. That’s what makes this weekend big when South Carolina visits. At 4-5, the Gamecocks are a game ahead of Kentucky in the conference standings. Having swept Tennessee last weekend, they are riding some conference momentum.

“Every week for us is a big week,” Mingione said.

Tuesday was big, too. Louisville came to town for likely its final visit to Cliff Hagan Stadium before UK moves into its under-construction new stadium off Alumni Drive next season. To mark the occasion, a regular season record crowd of 4,798 rearranged its calendar — first pitch was moved from 6:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — shrugged off the weather forecast later in the evening and pulled its caps down tightly against the wind to watch UK prevail 8-5 and go 20-9 on the year.

Chris Machamer pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings to pick up the save in Kentucky’s 8-5 win over Louisville at Cliff Hagan Stadium on Tuesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The game itself was sloppy. Eight errors were committed, five committed by the winners. There were 13 walks and six hit batsmen. Five different Cats took one for the team, the third time this season UK has had five batters hit by a pitch in a game.

Though it swept UK in last season’s NCAA super regional, Louisville is a bit down this year. The Cards left Lexington 19-9 overall and 5-7 in the ACC. Still, four times Dan McDonnell has taken his program to the College World Series, including last season. Even the rebuilding Cards are dangerous Cards.

The visitors led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning when UK’s Tristan Pompey delivered a bases-loaded two-run single to put the Cats back in front. Up 5-4 in the top of the fourth, Mingione’s bullpen took over from there.

Redshirt freshman Carson Coleman pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to record his first career win. Freshman Jimmy Ramsey allowed one unearned run in his 1 2/3 innings. Then, much to most everyone’s surprise, except maybe the pitcher himself, closer Chris Machamer got the call from the pen.

“Chris told me he could go five innings,” Mingione said afterward. “I said, ‘Mach, you’re not going five.’”

UK needed just 2 1/3 innings of what turned out to be hitless baseball for Machamer to get his third save of the season. It was also Kentucky’s third save of the season.

“This definitely gets everyone going for the SEC weekend,” said Coleman. “We just had a tough weekend (at Alabama), not the one that we wanted this last weekend. So everyone is going to be ready for this one.”

“(We want) to get back on track in the SEC,” Machamer said.

Make that the “brutal” SEC.