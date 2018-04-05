Is Kentucky softball heating up at right time? Second half of SEC season will tell us.

It was cold Wednesday night at John Cropp Stadium — “Too cold,” said pitcher Erin Rethlake — just at a time when the Kentucky softball team needed to get hot.

“We always make jokes in the dugout, ‘No, it’s hot. It’s hot in here,’” said Rethlake. “But obviously it’s not. It is mental a little bit, too.”

Placing mind over weather, Rachel Lawson’s Cats blocked out the chill and burned archrival Louisville 8-0, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the run-ahead rule and improve to 22-11 on the season.

That followed Tuesday night’s 10-0 blanking of another in-state rival, Eastern Kentucky, behind a walk-off three-run homer by Abbey Cheek in the sixth inning.

“It’s great from a confidence perspective, because they’re a very good team,” said Lawson of U of L. “They have good pitching. They do everything the right way. To be able to come out here and put up so many runs and it really I think gives a big boost to our confidence level, which is needed anytime you play in the SEC.”

Indeed, Kentucky softball was rolling along at 15-3 before conference play started March 9. Then came a three-game sweep at Florida. Two weeks later, the Cats were swept by Auburn. Then last weekend, UK lost two out of three at home to Alabama to drop to 3-8 in league play.

To make matters worse, the team found out over the weekend it had lost junior center fielder Sarah Rainwater for the season to a torn ACL suffered in a Friday practice.

Thankfully, the schedule offered something of a break, at least from SEC play. UK doesn’t return to league action until April 13 at Texas A&M. In the meantime came single weekday games with EKU and U of L, a Friday doubleheader with Middle Tennessee and a return road game Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky.

So far, so good. Ranked 21st in the latest USA Today/NFCA poll, the Cats are 2-for-2 in the stretch. As important, is how they’ve done it.

“I think it really gives us a confidence boost, especially for our pitchers and our hitting,” said first baseman Mallory Peyton. “The pitching has been phenomenal. This is a great win for all of us.”

Peyton did her part Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a career-high three RBI. She’s a freshman from Madisonville. Fellow freshman Lauren Johnson, from Owensboro, started in right field and went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“First off, we have a great freshmen class, so that’s awesome,” Lawson said. “But I think it also means something special when you’re a freshman and you’re from the state of Kentucky and you get it done in your in-state rivalry game.”

A senior from Huntington, Ind., Rethlake wasn’t bad either, allowing just four hits over five innings.

“I’ve had some rough outings this year,” she said. “You see, the defense behind me is phenomenal, so it’s important for me to come out and just throw my pitches and rely on the defense.”

And get some momentum back heading into the second half of the SEC schedule.

“Our mid-weeks are super important right now,” Rethlake said. “We want to kind of be strong heading into the mid-weeks building off the momentum offensively and defensively.”

Hey, they had to be strong to play (and win) in that night chill on Wednesday.

“Nobody likes this; it’s not fun,” Lawson said, smiling. “I think the adrenaline, when you’re a player — I think it’s a lot colder for us than it is for them — but I think the adrenaline of just playing hard, of playing such a great team, playing in front of the Big Blue Nation, all those things, that kind of helps you stay warm.”

SEC softball standings Team W L Florida 7 2 Georgia 9 3 South Carolina 6 3 LSU 5 3 Auburn 7 5 Arkansas 5 4 Texas A&M 5 4 Alabama 5 4 Tennessee 4 5 Miss State 3 6 Kentucky 3 8 Ole Miss 3 9 Missouri 3 9