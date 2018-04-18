Kentucky's career kickoff return leader shares thoughts on new NCAA rule

It is the most thrilling play in football.

It is also the most dangerous play in football.

It's the kickoff, and safety is taking precedent over excitement. Before the 2012 season, college football moved kickoffs from the 30-yard line up to the 35, decreasing the distance to the end zone. Just a couple of years ago, touchbacks were moved from the 20- to the 25-yard line in an effort to limit the number of returns.

Since that did not quite have the desired effect, last week the NCAA approved another change, allowing a returner to fair catch the ball inside the 25-yard line and it still result in a touchback with the ball being placed at the 25.

"I’m torn regarding my feelings about this, since kickoff returns are arguably the most exciting plays in football.," said Derek Abney on Wednesday.

Abney knows of what he speaks. A wide receiver at Kentucky from 2000 through 2003, Abney remains the school's all-time leader in kickoff returns (95), kickoff return yards (2,315) and kickoff returns for a touchdown in a season (two in 2002). He returned eight kicks for touchdowns during his career, including six punts and two kickoffs. Against Mississippi State in 2002, Abney returned two punts for a touchdown in the same game.

Kickoff returns are considered more dangerous than punt returns, however. The kick coverage team is allowed a running start. Unlike punts, the kickoff specialist is not under defensive pressure when toe meets leather. The kick return team must block defenders who are approaching at full speed.

On the other hand, there is nothing quite like a kickoff return that goes for a touchdown.

"Special teams are game changers, which fans love, and each rule change in the name of safety neuters those exciting moments.," said Abney, who now lives and works in Charleston, S.C. "However, the biggest hits I’ve seen are on the kickoff, and I do think it achieves the desired effect of making the game safer overall. What I am sure about is the intent of this change is another step in the well-established movement of taking the violence out of football; good or bad."

Not all believe the new rule is for the good, however. Alabama Coach Nick Saban said last weekend the rule change takes strategy out of the play. Instead, he would have preferred the kickoff be moved up 5 more yards to the 40-yard line.

"You would have gotten the same result if you had just moved it up 5 yards because almost everybody in college football would have kicked nothing but touchbacks," Saban said. "You still would have had all the strategies you could have used in other circumstances.”

The Ivy League did just that in 2016. With the blessing of the NCAA, the conference instituted an experimental rule during league games that moved the kickoff up to the 40-yard line. The result was the Ivy League did not have a single concussion result from a kickoff. One reason: Touchbacks increased from 2.4 to 4.5 per game.





Coaches found a way around that via the pop-up kick in an effort to make teams return the kick while giving the coverage team time to make the tackle inside the 25. Thus the new rule moving the fair catch to the 25.

"It’s worth noting this change may actually achieve the opposite effect and place the returner in more dangerous situations," Abney said. "Teams may now kick to the 15-, 20-yard line with an emphasis on hang time to allow the cover team to get downfield. This puts the returner in a precarious position as far as his safety goes. If the receiving team is down a couple touchdowns late in the game, the returner will be more likely to risk his safety for a potential TD return."

That's a good bet. And if that does happen, you can bet what the next rule change will be — eliminating the kickoff altogether. Safety first.